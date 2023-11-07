Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is inviting Donald Trump to his war-torn country. His invitation is in response to the former president's claims, where he said he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in a mere 24 hours. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said it'd take him only 24 minutes to convince Trump "he cannot manage it" and urged US aid for at least a year more.

Zelenskyy joined NBC Meet the Press host Kristen Welker to address Trump's claims. The 45-year-old president said in the interview, "Former President Trump said that in about 24 hours, he could manage it and finish the war." Consequently, he invited him to Ukraine. "For me, what can I say? So he's very welcome as well," reports The Hill.

He also said that the gravity of war can only be understood when you travel to such lands. "President Biden was here, and I think he understood some details that you can understand only by being here." Zelenskyy rebuffed, "So I invite President Trump. If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes," adding, "to explain [to] President Trump that he can't manage this war and that he can't bring peace because of Putin."

Furthermore, the Ukrainian president clarified he had no contact with Trump after the Republican candidate exited the White House and is unsure if he'd have his back in the war against Russia. Zelenskyy also thanked Biden for being in Ukraine in February 2023 to mark the first anniversary of the ongoing conflict.

"I'm really thankful to President Biden; by the way, he was here, and I think he's a strong man," praised the 45-year-old. "He's a hero." Apparently, in March, the former president claimed he'd solve the Russia-Ukraine conflict in "just one day" if he's elected for a second term in the Oval Office.

Trump asserted, "I know Zelenskyy very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship, very good with both of them." He continued, "I would tell Zelenskyy, no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don't make a deal, we are going to give him a lot," adding, "We are going to [give Ukraine] more than they ever got if we have to. I will have the deal done in one day. One day."

However, Zelenskyy didn't seem much convinced by Trump's claims. "He can't bring peace because of Putin," the Ukrainian politician said. "If he's not trying and if he's not ready to give our territory to this terrible man, to Putin, if you are not ready to give it, if you are not ready to give our independence, he can't manage it."

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and since then, the country has been struggling to stay afloat. In terms of aid, the United States has approved about $113 billion in both military and humanitarian aid to the war-torn nation, reported the New York Post. President Biden is seeking an additional $61.4 billion for his besieged ally.

Zelenskyy concluded that it's impossible to reach a negotiation with Vladimir Putin. "I'm not ready to speak to the terrorists because their word is nothing," he declared. "We are not ready to give our freedom to this f—ing terrorist, Putin," adding, "That's why we are fighting."

