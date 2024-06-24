Biden Campaign Shares Video of Trump ‘Wandering Off,’ Faces Backlash as Critics Call It 'Desperate' Move

The Biden campaign has struck back at former President Donald Trump's recent attacks on President Joe Biden's mental acuity. In a bold move, the campaign shared a video montage of Trump appearing confused and disoriented during his presidency. The official Biden campaign account, @BidenHQ, posted the video on X with a pointed caption: "Here is a montage of Donald Trump getting confused, lost, wandering off, and waving to nobody." This move came after Trump had been criticizing Biden's mental state at recent campaign stops.

The video sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. @thegreatgig8 commented, "He's perpetually confused, delusional, or demented." Another user, @JerradChristian, noted, "Doesn't even require editing like the Biden videos. Trump's are much easier to put together." However, not everyone was convinced by the Biden campaign's strategy. @MericanTank argued, "Translation: 'We can't defend our candidates clear mental decline, so we are going to try to deflect to our opponent.'" Similarly, @clhwi2017 retorted, "Whatever dude. The world is watching Joe."

Some Trump supporters fired back with their own criticisms of Biden. @Fweedom5 shared, "Here's 1 hr and 43 minutes of Biden glitching out," while @ThomasPaineBand exclaimed, "Cheap fakes Trump 2024!" @RichMuny questioned the need for a montage, stating, "LOL at needing a cherry-picked 'montage' to try to show anything. Biden looks lost and confused EVERY SINGLE TIME he's in public. Just watch him in real time. No edited montages required!" @TheBasedMother accused the Biden campaign of gaslighting, saying, "The attempts to bring Trump down to Joe's level are epic failures. Keep gaslighting us, see how it goes for you."

Not all comments were partisan, though. @Kathlee48680963 observed, "The Donald could have a lot of reasons for all of that waving to no one; and not one of them is good." @SmokeyMcPot5280 criticized the campaign's approach, stating, "No one's buying it, you shouldn't be selling it. Making yourself look, desperate and pathetic." The video shared by the Biden campaign includes clips of Trump appearing to wander off during official events, missing handshakes, and waving at seemingly empty spaces. One of the clip shows Trump disembarking from Air Force One and walking past the presidential limousine, only to be guided back by an aide.

This exchange comes amid ongoing debates about the age and mental fitness of both candidates. Biden, at 81, is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history. Talking about Trump, at 78, he would be the oldest person ever sworn in as president if he wins in November 2024, as per The Daily Mail. According to recent polls, it seems Americans are more concerned about Biden's age than Trump's. The Biden campaign's newest strategy seems to be an effort to balance things out by pointing out Trump's own "senior moments."