When Mark Hamill Brought Up Taylor Swift's Trump-Bashing 'White Supremacy' Tweet 4 Years Later

Mark Hamill, the famous actor known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, once brought attention to an old tweet by Taylor Swift. This May 2020 tweet was critical of Donald Trump, who was president at the time. On X (previously Twitter), Hamill posted that her tweet 'has aged remarkably well' and cheered the prediction Swift had made.

Swift's original post was bold; she wrote, "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November." She even tagged Trump directly. This was in response to Trump's comments about protests that followed in the wake of George Floyd's death. Trump had reportedly called protesters 'thugs' and threatened violence against them.

Hamill's reshare of Swift's tweet went viral fast. It got over a million views in just eight hours, and he highlighted one part in particular: "Especially the 'We will vote you out in November' part." This line proved true, as Trump lost the 2020 election. Even though she did support Joe Biden in 2020, the former president furiously complained, claiming he had been more popular than the Grammy-winning musician. In addition to criticizing Swift for 'be[ing] disloyal to the man who made her so much money,' Trump called Biden the 'worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country.'

This wasn't the first time Hamill has spoken out against Trump. In 2018, he suggested replacing Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star with one for his late co-star Carrie Fisher, as per NME. In 2020, Hamill and Harrison Ford made ads urging people not to reelect Trump. It's also worth noting that Swift's 2020 tweet came at a tense time, as protests were spreading across the country after Floyd's death. Trump's response to these protests was harsh. He used language that many saw as racist and threatening.

The apparent feud between Swift and Trump, however, took a weird turn in recent times. The presumed GOP nominee shared his thoughts about Swift in an audio clip that was made public a few days ago. It has some really candid remarks. Trump made sure to compliment her on her looks five times, calling her 'beautiful,' but he said nothing about the 34-year-old billionaire's prominence in the music business.

Trump's exact words were, "Yeah, I think she’s beautiful, very beautiful. I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump, but I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually, unusually beautiful." But when asked about her music, his response was, "Don’t know it well, but she is liberal, or is that just an act?" "It surprises me, you know. It surprises me. It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal," as per Variety.