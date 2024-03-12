When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Buddy Tweeted About Prince Charles' 'Unresolved' Issues

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have increasingly been in the limelight for years since their alleged falling out with the Royal Family unfolded. The happily married couple has been in the spotlight for their explosive interviews and remarks centered around Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton, followed by Harry’s father King Charles. Although Harry appears to be close to his father, a mutual friend of his and his wife’s once created quite a buzz after posting a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, addressing his dad’s ‘unresolved childhood issues.’

Per a 2021 article by The US Sun, Harry and Markle’s buddy, Omid Scobie - the author of "Finding Freedom." Scobie reverbed Harry’s comments about Charles’ issues from their alleged troubled past. He took to X, formerly Twitter to discuss Harry’s comments about his father in a rather pointed tweet. Scobie claimed Charles had a biography about himself commissioned and it contained information about his issues.

The tweet read, “In 1994, Prince Charles authorized a biography on himself by journalist Jonathan Dimbleby. One chapter in it - approved by the prince - talks in great detail about his unresolved childhood issues with “emotionally distant” parents. Furthermore, Scobie mentioned an article by Dimbeleby that narrates a story about an “emotionally stunted little boy bogged down by unresolved treatments left over from early boyhood.” Moreover, it also saw an allegation against the late Queen Elizabeth.

Charles allegedly claimed that his late mother was rather distant from him on an emotional wavelength. The article continued to iterate on Charles’ “deepest anger” which resulted in him allegedly being “harsh”. Because of this, Harry claims that he moved his son and wife to the USA to “break the cycle” of pain from his childhood.

His father “suffered” because of his upbringing by the Queen and Prince Philip and “treated me the way he was treated”. He added, “I verbalize it, which is, ‘Isn’t life about breaking the cycle’? He continued saying, “There’s no blame, I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody.”

“There is a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway,” said Charles to host Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast. “As parents, we should be doing the most that we can to say, ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m gonna make sure that’s not going to happen to you.” Harry’s comments at the time insinuated his best interests for his children no matter the situation.

Lastly, Harry made a brief comparison between his and his father’s parenting styles. He concluded his thoughts, “Sometimes you have got to make decisions and put your family first and your mental health first.” Harry and his family live in the States with their two children. In the wake of Charles’ diagnosis, his son has indeed visited him. However, the frequency of his visit remains to be seen.