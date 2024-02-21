When Britney Spears Shared a Heartbreaking Message After Split From Sam Asghari

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 21, 2023. It has since been updated.

One of the most shocking splits last year was the one of Britney Spears and her now estranged husband Sam Asghari. The two were together for quite a long time before they decided to get hitched. But sadly, it did not end well and they’re en route for divorce. While there are specifics yet to be hashed out, the emotional toll it’s taking on either of them is immeasurable. Besides Asghari addressing the allegations in his story, Spears had then spoken up on Instagram, The Daily Mail reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

The Baby One More Time singer reportedly cannot contain her emotions within herself any longer. And so has been sharing a series of several cryptic posts on Instagram that are directed to her split from Asghari. As of now, she’s shared several videos in which she dances with smeared mascara and tears down her face.

'They told me I couldn't, that's why I did': Britney Spears posts cryptic meme on Instagram after restaurant 'meltdown' https://t.co/MKx6Mj74cx pic.twitter.com/Pz1SGCapxC — Page Six (@PageSix) January 15, 2023

She’d wear the bottom portion of a swimsuit and pair it off with a crop top and messy hair. The Give Me More singer can be observed in utter distress and dismay with each dance move fiercely expressing how much her split from Asghari has affected her.

As Britney Spears' bombshell divorce moves forward, she's posting bizarre artwork and cryptic messages on Instagram. Her posts come as Sam Asghari breaks his silence about the breakup. pic.twitter.com/2kzKyjdZZ5 — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) August 18, 2023

But another one of her cryptic posts which got numerous followers concerned was a picture of the plethora of art from various artists on a canvas. A video featuring what seems to be a woman in deep slumber tucked into a warm fuzzy fleece. She zoomed into the video several times in a bizarre manner. She captioned the post with, “Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed” Whether or not the statement was directed to Asghari or if it was just a reference to what she saw in front of her, remains unknown.

Britney Spears shares cryptic Instagram posts after Sam Asghari split https://t.co/ouc8egWO9S — Shootersyk"DamyEku" (@ShootersykEku) August 18, 2023

There was another picture that followed a monochromatic sketch of two women who faced the same direction - left. One stood behind another with her hand kept gently on her shoulder. The unknown woman on the left side held a rather peculiar jar. A picture of a petite man trapped within and a dropper right on top of him. His neck craned up with strain as he collected the contents from the dropper. This complex picture spoke volumes in terms of the emotions reflected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

She continued to post several other videos of her dancing or enjoying several artistic aesthetics. In her newest post, she finally addresses her erratic yet heartbreaking posts. In the caption, she mentioned how she “wasn’t together’ with the love of her life anymore. And that although it's hard for her to move on from a person she was with for six whole years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

She’s doing her absolute best to move on. In conclusion, highlights how grateful she is for the love she’s receiving from her fans and followers and wishes she got that from her family instead. “So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!! And I’m actually doing pretty d*** good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile!!!” concluded the caption of her post.