Sam Asghari Shares Hiking Pic With Britney Spears After Her Cryptic Instagram Post on Relationships

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears have been inseparable ever since they met on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016. And it seems like the couple is still going strong, as Asghari recently shared a rare snippet of him hiking with his wife, Britney Spears on Instagram, merely a few days following her enigmatic Instagram post about relationships.

In the short video clip, which Asghari posted on Friday, the fitness guru-turned-actor can be seen grinning as he stands beside the pop star. They are seen posing against the gorgeous view of the ocean, with Asghari captioning the post, "Hike with my woman 😍," treating his three million plus followers to a glimpse of him and Spears enjoying each other's company.

Just a few days prior to this, Spears' Instagram post left fans wondering if there is any trouble in paradise. The renowned Toxic artist shared an enigmatic piece of text on Thursday that read: "In every relationship, there's the person who falls asleep instantly and the other person who lies awake wondering how that's even possible."

The post was credited to the blog Thoughts From Aisle 4, which is written by Marlene Kern Fischer. It wasn't clear exactly why Spears chose to post this and whether it was supposed to refer to her marital situation with Asghari.

In the lengthy caption that followed, Spears denied a recent report that she has been going overboard on coffee and Red Bull energy drinks. There were allegations that she had been staying awake for several consecutive days due to excessive caffeine consumption, as reported by Daily Mail. She claimed that she was now "sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever," instead of coffee.

Addressing her followers as "clever little turds," Spears wrote, "Sorry but I never stay up late with Red Bull !!! It is absolutely the worst drink ever...I make jewelry, candles, and doll clothes … Okay, so what ???"

Over the past few weeks, Spears has caused concern among her fans with some bizarre social media posts, including dancing in a pair of skimpy python bikini bottoms and sweating profusely in a dress. A recent trip to Hawaii without her wedding ring also led to speculation that there might be trouble in her relationship with Sam Asghari.

However, the Gimme More hitmaker quickly dispelled the rumors in subsequent Instagram videos and began wearing her ring once again. Asghari's representative also denied the need for any concern, clarifying that he had removed his ring only because he was filming a movie, and not due to any marital issues.

While his upcoming project Grand Death Lotto is currently shooting in Atlanta, Sam Asghari was seen running errands without his wedding ring on in March, leading to speculation about the status of his relationship with Spears. However, it appears that the couple is doing their best to manage their respective hectic schedules while keeping their bond strong amid the ongoing media scrutiny.