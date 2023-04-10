Britney Spears Ditches Wedding Ring After Sam Asghari Denies Split

Britney Spears’ arms were full as she stepped off a private jet in LA on Saturday. The 41-year-old singer who enjoyed a tropical trip with her manager, Cade Hudson, clutched an orange purse and a large stuffed animal close to her, but her wedding ring was missing from her sleek, manicured hands. Spears has been documenting her Hawaiian getaway in a series of snaps for her Instagram followers, although her husband Sam Asghari has been notably absent.

As per Hollywood Life, the Oops!...I Did It Again singer was photographed going down the steps of a plane, sans wedding ring. She wore a tan jacket over a patterned dress, showed off her dancer’s legs with a pair of strappy black Mary Janes, and completed the look with a large sun or Panama hat. She was reportedly carrying a teddy bear and a purse. The hitmaker looked refreshed following her vacation and arrived wearing a red and black dress with hearts printed over it. The Hold Me Closer singer left her long blonde hair in straight layers and wore simple makeup with a red lip. She was wearing large aviator sunglasses.

Married couple Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are fully aware of the continuous speculation that surrounds their relationship. Though much has been said about the two since their “fairytale” wedding in June 2022, they seem to be going strong. Some, however suggested that there might be cause for concern, as both were spotted without their rings as of late.

This shocking revelation came after Sam Asghari poked fun at reports that he ditched his wedding ring. In several selfies that followed, Asghari proudly posed with his silver wedding band. One pic featured the actor hilariously holding his ring finger up to his mouth, à la Dr. Evil. Asghari included the laughing crying emoji with that particular shot.

After his attempts at showing off his ring, Asghari shared a snap from his and Spears' engagement announcement. "She does it better," he admitted alongside the pic, which showed Spears flashing her engagement ring-adorned finger to the camera.

As for the reason he took off the ring in the first place, Brandon Cohen, Asghari's rep from BAC Talent, told Entertainment Tonight, "Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie." However, it’s worth noting that her hubby has occasionally gone without his band over the past several months. So it’s possible that the two lovers are simply used to not sporting them all the time.

Amid the flurry of attention that they receive, the couple seems to have a lot of fun together. They’ve shared some sweet social media posts of one another, with one of the most recent being a birthday post by the Womanizer singer for her husband. The famous pair could also end up working together at some point, as Sam Asghari wants to make a movie with his lover.

Britney Spears and her hubby appear to be blocking out all of the noise surrounding them. With that in mind, we are sure that they’re going to continue to wear (or not wear) their wedding rings whenever they see fit.