Britney Spears Spotted With Security Personnel After Ditching Wedding Ring

Britney Spears has been spotted without her wedding ring in recent days, leading to rumors about the state of her marriage to her husband, Sam Asghari. A representative for Asghari has since denied any marital issues, stating that the couple is still going strong.

Yet, the pop star was seen in Puerto Rico over the weekend, hanging out with an unidentified man who was later revealed to be a member of her security team. The two were photographed together at a Starbucks in the beachside town of Dorado, where he was overheard speaking in Spanish. An eyewitness told Page Six that the man ordered at the Starbucks and left in the same car as Spears. The man was wearing a striped T-shirt, a pair of khaki pants, and a black cap, and he was spotted standing beside Spears as she scoured her menu in a black off-the-shoulder dress.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Spears and Asghari were married in a star-studded ceremony at the singer's mansion in California last June, after dating for several years. Since then, Asghari has denied claims that he is "controlling" Spears' life and has insisted that the couple is happy together. Spears was, however, seen without her wedding ring at LAX airport earlier last week, ahead of a trip with her friend and manager, Cade Hudson.

Asghari, 29, was photographed without the symbolic piece of jewelry as he walked away from a car valet in Los Angeles, two days after Spears was spotted without her ring. The former fitness trainer’s representative exclusively told the news outlet that his client had just taken off the ring because he was filming a movie at the time. We were also told Asghari did not join his wife on vacation because he was busy working. Asghari also posted a photo of himself from a plane on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, and his wedding band was clearly visible in the shot.

In February, the couple appeared to be going strong as the Black Monday actor posted a never-before-seen photo from their big day and sweetly captioned it, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my valentine ♥️.” Then, one month later, Spears posted a birthday tribute for her beau on Instagram, captioning a series of PDA-filled photos of them: “I love you so much and hope you get all your birthday wishes and more 🌹 !!!" Asghari is Spears’ third husband. She was briefly married to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander for an infamous 55 hours in January 2004. She was then married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Jayden and Sean, from 2004 to 2007.

The ringless, bikini-clad pop star was seen dancing with longtime pal Hudson to Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines and Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine in a video posted to Instagram recently. She appears to be living her best life while on vacation as she continues her break from her everyday life.

This is not the first time that Spears' personal life has been the subject of intense media scrutiny. The pop star has been under a conservatorship for the past 13 years, following a highly publicized breakdown in 2007. The conservatorship, which is controlled by her father, has been the subject of ongoing legal battles and had sparked a #FreeBritney movement among her fans.