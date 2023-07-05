‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Celebrates 4th of July With a Family Reunion

Janelle Brown seems to finally have moved on from her ex-husband Kody Brown, reports The Mirror. The reality series alum recently posted a reel of herself over the Fourth of July weekend on Instagram. Ever since her switch to a healthier lifestyle, the Sister Wives alum is beaming with joy.

Janelle has been in the spotlight since her split from her ex-husband Kody. Her journey from then to now is truly noteworthy and inspiring. Fans couldn't be more proud of the reality star who's been through so much in the past year. From being in an unhappy marriage to cutting all ties with her husband, Janelle has been on a rollercoaster of emotions and trauma. However, from recent events, it appears as if she's turned things around and is finally focusing on being happy.

The mother of six decided to turn her pain into happiness as she underwent the challenge of losing weight and making a switch to a healthier lifestyle. She's often observed to be flaunting the results of her slimmer figure through reels on Instagram. In a reel she had uploaded earlier, the reality television star offered her fans a sneak peek into her daily routine. The reel featured Janelle sipping through her pink drink from the brand Plexus and indulging in different flavors throughout the day. She's also observed to be quite fond of reading and even seems to enjoy her health drink while doing so. Fans were quick to congratulate her on this step and flooded her comments section with love and felicitations. Several of her fans expressed how proud they were of her journey and even commended her for the same.

In another video, Janelle looked absolutely radiant as she was glowing with excitement. The reality star mentioned in her video that she was off to spend the Fourth of July with her family whom she hasn't met for "a very long time." While talking about her weekend, she expressed her happiness about going into a sort of long weekend and continued to express her excitement about the trip. She appeared to be wearing a lovely blue and red floral-themed top with light embroidery, complimenting the lovely spring weekend getaway with the family.

Fans were ecstatic when they watched the video of Janelle beaming and couldn't hold back their pride. One such fan not only expressed genuine happiness but also cautioned Janelle to remain as far away from her ex-husband as possible. "You look so happy and you are one beautiful person, stay away from Kody, you and your children deserve so much more," said the fan enthusiastically. Another one noted enjoying videos that Janelle posts and boasts of her warm character. "Janelle you are always so beautiful and positive! Love watching your videos," said the follower in the comments.

