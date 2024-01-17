The Kardashian fandom has hit the ceiling! A fifty-year-old Brazilian, a fan of Kim Kardashian, spent $500,000 on plastic surgery to look more like the skincare mogul.

With more than 1.2 million Instagram followers, model and influencer Ana Paula Oliveira is super popular. Although she didn't start the cosmetic procedures only to look like Kim, she feels that even before undergoing surgery, she had a "genetic" similarity to the 43-year-old millionaire. Ana has already spent over half a million dollars on cosmetic work, getting three breast implants, two liposuctions, and a semi-permanent facial filler, per DailyMail. "My resemblance to Kim Kardashian is genetic. We already had similar faces and hair, and I didn’t originally have surgery with the idea of ​​looking like Kim or anyone else," Ana explained.

Ana Paula follows a strict beauty regimen, taking about 500 pills a month that contain vitamins, collagen, and other supplements, and also gets procedures like CO2 lasers, per Journal de Brasilia. "I started to notice the similarity with Kim after I had two liposuctions and three breast implants."

In the past, many devoted followers of Kim have spent up to $240,000 on plastic surgery to mimic her appearance due to her well-known figure. In an honest 2019 interview with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kim revealed her genuine opinions about women trying to imitate her style, per PEOPLE. Cohen asked, “Do you ever get freaked out when people get plastic surgery to look like you?” Kim replied, “I think people should do whatever makes them happy. And I think that people should also like be themselves and be an individual.”

Ana, however, finds it flattering to be compared to Kim, and takes any remarks regarding their resemblance as a huge compliment. “When I go shopping now, people say, ‘You have Kim Kardashian’s body,’ or ‘You look like Kim K.’ I also get a lot of messages saying that I look like Kim Kardashian, but I’m far from Kim’s beauty. It’s great to know that some people think I look like her – she’s a symbol of beauty!"

Apart from her incredible physique, Ana shares another resemblance with the mother-of-four, who is pursuing a legal degree: she is a qualified attorney who earned her degree from the University of Canoas, Brazil, in 2021. "I work in the field of family law, inheritance law, divorces, and alimony. I’m glad me and Kim are both in this field because there is a problem that beautiful women don’t correspond to intelligence. This is something that needs to be changed, women can be beautiful and intelligent!"

The 50-year-old, who has been married for 29 years and is a mother of a 27-year-old son, explained why she's a fan of cosmetic work, saying, "Over the years, (women’s) skin is no longer the same, so there is no way around it, we have to seek help with treatments!"

