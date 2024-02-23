8 Factors Contributing to the Lack of Interest Among 'Vanderpump Rules' Viewers in 'The Valley'

8 Reasons Why 'The Valley' Fails to Captivate 'Vanderpump Rules' Viewers

Image Source: X (Twitter) | Photo by @bravobybetches

The Valley, a spin-off of the popular reality TV series Vanderpump Rules, featuring Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute, has failed to accumulate the same level of interest from viewers as its predecessor. Despite the speculation surrounding the return of beloved cast members, several factors contribute to the lackluster reception of The Valley among fans of the original show. Here are eight reasons why viewers aren’t tuning in to The Valley. The show is facing several challenges in capturing the interest of Vanderpump Rules viewers.

1. Lack of Interest in Jax Taylor

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Buckner

While some fans were curious to see more of the original cast member Jax Taylor, others were more elated when he departed the show, Taylor’s reckless behavior and consistent drama magnet may not appeal to fans on The Valley who prefer a more balanced and relatable narrative. Taylor who has always affirmed that he is ever-changing, has grown up in the time he’s been off of Vanderpump Rules, but his reality TV behavior does not match his real-life behavior.

2. Changes in Kristen Doute

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Kristen Doute, famous for her villainous antics on Vanderpump Rules has metamorphosized. She has undergone personal growth since she was last seen on the show. While fans enjoyed her dramatic moments, her evolved personality may not serve the same level of entertainment to fans, diminishing the appeal of her presence on The Valley. Previously on Vanderpump, she was seen plotting and acting selfishly but she changed after she was fired from the show and further worked on herself.

3. Unclear Focus of the Show

Image Source: X (Twitter) | Photo by @bravobybetches

Unlike the structured setting of SUR in Vanderpump Rules, The Valley lacks a clear focus or structure, leaving fans on edge and not certain about what to expect. Without a main theme or storyline, the show struggles to accumulate an audience and maintain their interest. Although the teaser revealed by Bravo shared that the cast will be dealing with “adulting” Apart from this there was nothing much shared regarding the series. Drawing a contrast with the Real Housewives franchise, it seems the series will focus on the relationship between the cast members.

4. Relationship Struggles of Jax and Brittany

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Erik Voake

As per ScreenRant, Jax and Brittany’s relationship has been tainted by infidelity and turmoil, making fans skeptical about the longevity of their marriage on reality TV. Revisiting their past issues and talking about it may not be a good idea for their relationship, also it will not resonate with fans looking for some fresh perspective. The couple have spent their initial years of marriage and parenthood off-camera. The last time when Jax cheated on Brittany, it almost pushed her to end their relationship.

5. Absence of Stassi Schroeder

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

The absence of Stassi Schroeder, a famous cast member from Vanderpump Rules is a notable lack for fans, who were hoping to see her make a comeback to reality TV. Schroeder’s unresolved problems with Jax, Brittany, and Kristen may have forced her decision to let go of her participation in The Valley, which led to disappointment in fans who praised her presence on the original show. His conflict began when Jax and Brittany denied coming to her wedding last minute.

6. Introduction of Unknown Cast Members

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachel Murray

While Jax, Brittany, and Kristen are known faces to fans of Vanderpump Rules, the entry of barely known cast members diminishes the show’s appeal. Viewers may struggle to connect with not-so-famous personalities, which may affect the viewership of the show. While as per the trailer, it felt like they were all friends these new couples and their naive nature towards the show may bring a fresh aspect. Jax and Taylor were previously on Vanderpump Rules for a decade and it is not an unchartered territory for them.

7. Unappealing Theme of "Adulting"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

As per the teaser of The Valley, the show’s theme is adulting which fails to resonate with fans who expect more engaging stuff on the show. Jax’s navigation of new responsibilities may seem not relatable to audiences seeking more genuine storytelling. Fans may not be interested in the concept of a man who is 40 years old realizing he has responsibilities. Jax has been married for four years and owns a restaurant which does not align with the adulting theme.

8. Past Prime of Cast Members

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

As Jax, Brittany, and Kristen attempt to reclaim their reality TV fame, they may struggle to recapture the magic of their earlier years on Vanderpump Rules. Viewers may perceive The Valley as a nostalgic attempt to revive past glory, rather than a compelling continuation of their journey. It seems unsure whether fans will enjoy their chemistry as they once did previously on Vanderpump Rules. All the facts point out that there are high chances of the show not working out as immaculately as Vanderpump Rules.