“Weren’t Jeans Allowed?” – Sydney Sweeney’s Outfit on The Tonight Show Is the Object of Internet Obsession

Sydney Sweeney, who is busy with the promotional duties of her film, The Housemaid, appeared on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon, and her outfit instantly became the object of Internet obsession.

Simply put, Sydney ditched her ‘great jeans’ for a striking red dress, and the Internet wasn’t very enchanted. The comments on Sydney Sweeney’s outfit saw some weird comparisons from a FOX News reporter to a true blue (or in this case, red) Republican.

The ensemble was the final argument some Instagram followers needed to be convinced that Fox news journalists and some MAGA personalities have sartorially rubbed off on the Euphoria star. “She looks so Republican,” a user wrote. “The red really brings out her Republicanness,” a second added.

Some netizens thought Sydney Sweeney’s outfit and the bob hair were right up a Fox News journalist’s alley. “Fox News caster vibes,” a netizen wrote. Another agreed, writing, “She looks as if she stopped by on her way to Fox News.”

Many X users agreed that Sydney Sweeney’s outfit was almost certainly MAGA-inspired. “That dress is way too red…her apparent affinity for the color is very troubling on a number of fronts,” a netizen wrote. “This is a top-tier Republican outfit of hers,” another added.

Some more comparisons incoming. “Tiffany Trump,” an Instagram user observed. “Also, this bob and outfit are so weird,” critiquing her outfit, another netizen wrote. More context – The White Lotus star is reportedly registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County since June last year.

A section of the Internet took a swipe at Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad through her outfit. Earlier this year, the actress featured in an advert that was flagged as problematic. In the ad, Sydney said, “My jeans are blue,” emphasizing how genes “often determine traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color.” Referring to that ad, a user wrote, “I like how she’s wearing a red dress. Weren’t a red hat or jeans allowed?”

The ad gained massive popularity among President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em, Sydney,” Trump posted in her support on Truth Social.

In a GQ interview a few months ago, when Sweeney was asked about the content of the ad, she replied, “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear.” Taking a dig at that statement, another user pointed out, “Why would you bring an outright yte supremacist onto your show? She’s unapologetically MAGA.”

Some even flagged Sydney’s appearance on the show in the wake of the back-to-back box office debacles she has had. Her recent releases, including Immaculate, Eden, Echo Valley and Christy, have all been flops. “Is she promoting another flop,” asked a user. “At what point are they going to stop with the idea of her as a movie star…? A movie star can open a movie. She has many flops this year alone,” another one pointed out.

Besides web series, Sydney has appeared in a handful of movies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Anyone But You, Madame Web, Reality, and The Voyeurs, among others. Sydney Sweeney gained popularity after starring in the smash hit series Euphoria, which Zendaya headlines. She awaits the release of the third season of the show.