Jimmy Fallon Makes Brutal Donald Trump-Sydney Sweeney Joke – And It’s Too Hilarious to Ignore

As he continues to support his fellow late-night star Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon takes another jab at Donald Trump. The 50-year-old comedian made light of the U.S. president’s recent decision to fire Erika McEntarfer, the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, during the most recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Despite Trump’s recent warnings about him being “next,” Fallon started off his monologue, saying, “It was another hot day on the East Coast with temperatures in the 90s. But don’t worry, today President Trump fired the weatherman so now it’s a perfect 75 degrees.”

“After a shockingly weak job report, Trump claimed the numbers were rigged to make him look bad, so he fired the commissioner in charge of reporting the unemployment numbers,” he explained in his opening statement.

“On the way out, the commissioner was like ‘And that’s one less job for August, bye,’” he continued. “Trump said he’ll announce the new commissioner in the coming days, so far the frontrunner is Sydney Sweeney, but we’ll see where we land. We don’t know.”

Although Fallon has always voiced his disapproval of the president’s conduct, he has recently become more regular in his barbs. His incessant comments started when CBS declared that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would no longer air.

Colbert is going scorched earth on Paramount/CBS; calls them “morally bankrupt” over Trump settlements. Lmao. His employers have 10 more months of this to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/EAkiGMKJ9n — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

Days before, the presenter publicly chastised Trump and Paramount for agreeing to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit the president brought over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris in the run-up to the 2024 election.

After the news was announced, Jimmy Fallon joked, “Stephen has done years of incredibly smart and hilarious television, and he’s won 10 Emmys. Trump heard and was like, ‘Big deal, last week I just won a FIFA World Cup trophy.’” His quips have been clearly heard by the president, who has responded with a string of jabs of his own.

Jimmy reacts to CBS’ decision to end @colbertlateshow and Trump’s attempt to sue The Wall Street Journal over their bombshell Epstein birthday card report. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/0AWxINwylx — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 22, 2025

Sharing his thoughts on the cancellation, Trump said on Truth Social, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

Trump continued, “Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.” At a recent White House press briefing, he made yet another remark regarding Fallon. “Neither Kimmel nor Fallon have any talent,” he stated. “I’ve heard that they’re the next to go.”