Sydney Sweeney’s Three-Word Reaction to Trump’s Praise of Her American Eagle Jeans Ad

Sydney Sweeney occupied a spot on the list of trends courtesy her latest interview, in which she reacted to President Donald Trump’s praise for her viral albeit controversial American Eagle jeans ad. Sydney Sweeney was asked in an interview with GQ, “The President and the Vice President spoke about the jeans ad. What was that like?”

The Euphoria star replied, “It was surreal.” Back in August, Trump was all praises for the actor’s ad after he discovered that she was a registered Republican. According to reports, the actor has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County since June 2024.

“Oh, now I love her ad. You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” Trump said reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad.

LMAO! President Trump’s reaction to Sydney Sweeney being a registered Republican is GOLDEN “Oh, now I love her ad…If she is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.” pic.twitter.com/dX7bvfVqg8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 4, 2025

Trump went on to share a long post on Truth Social post the ad’s release. An excerpt from the post read, “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!”

Donald Trump says that his posts are the reason that “woke singer” Taylor Swift is “no longer hot”: “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney! […] Just look at… pic.twitter.com/wLmw66OUZT — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 4, 2025

Turns out, Trump wasn’t the sole member of the Sydney Sweeney fan club. The ad also garnered praise from JD Vance. The Vice President slammed Democrats for going crazy over a “pretty girl” who sold jeans to American children.

“My political advice to the Democrats is: continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive that they’re a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy. So, you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad, and they can’t help but freak out. It reveals a lot more about them than it does us,” JD Vance said on a podcast.

Meanwhile, the White Lotus star has addressed the flak that the ad received online. The ad campaign, which came with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” was accused of being “Nazi propaganda” for encouraging eugenics and racism.

“I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise. But it was … I love jeans! I knew at the end of the day what that ad was for, and it was for great jeans; it didn’t affect me one way or the other,” GQ quoted Sydney as saying. When asked what she thought of the content of the ad itself, Sweeney said, “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear.”

A brief memory refresher – In the American Eagle ad that was flagged problematic by a section of the Internet, Sydney says, “My jeans are blue,” emphasizing how genes “often determine traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color.” In a separate advert, a billboard featuring her photograph is captioned, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes.” She then changes the words by crossing out “genes” and substituting “jeans.”

Sydney Sweeney became a household name after starring in the smash hit series Euphoria. She also famously featured in The White Lotus. Her film credits include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Anyone But You, Madame Web, Immaculate, Eden, Reality, and The Voyeurs, to name a few.

Sydney Sweeney will next be seen in the biographical sports drama Christy and The Housemaid, both of which she is also producing. She will also feature in The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, among other stars.