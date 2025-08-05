From Trump to Pete Hegseth, MAGA’s Obsession with Sydney Sweeney is Getting Weirder Now

Netizens cannot stop talking about how yet another MAGA member has joined the Sydney Sweeney fan club. MAGA’s support for the actress has been unwavering through her American Eagle ad controversy. Here’s how the Defense Rapid Response team’s X handle might have hinted at Pete Hegseth being on Team Sydney.

The Department of Defense’s Rapid Response team’s X(formerly known as Twitter) account took to its social media to post a picture of Hegseth. In the photo, the Defense Secretary could be seen disembarking an aircraft. He donned a pair of blue jeans, a blazer, and paired it with sunglasses.

“@secdef has great jeans,” the caption of the post read. The caption was a clear reference to the Sydney Sweeney campaign that has received immense backlash on the internet.

The American Eagle campaign which the star was criticized, for the campaign that claimed she had “good genes.” In the ad, Sweeney is heard saying that “genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Following the ad’s release, the actress was accused of endorsing eugenics. Some social media users even labelled the ad as “Nazi propaganda.” Sydney, who is a registered Republican, was fiercely defended by several of MAGA leaders and supporters amidst the backlash.

“If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” President Trump said in defense of the actress. He even took to Truth Social to pen how the American Eagle ad was the “HOTTEST ad out there.”

The 79-year-old also claimed that the brand’s jeans were “flying off the shelves” following Sweeney’s ad. “Go get ‘em Sidney,” he added while spelling the star’s name wrong.

Donald Jr. also joined in on siding with the actress and the advertisement. He posted an AI-generated image of his father that replaced the President with the actress. “That Hanse…. Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!,” the caption to the photo read.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump’s reaction to Sydney Sweeney being a registered Republican is GOLDEN “Oh, now I love her ad…If she is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/dX7bvfVqg8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 4, 2025

Senator Ted Cruz took to X to talk about how the “crazy Left” had “ come out against beautiful women.” He sarcastically added that the move would ‘poll well.” Vice President JD Vance joined the discussion while addressing the claims that accused Sydney of supporting “Nazi propaganda.”

The Vice President spoke about how the left opposing the ad proved something “pretty interesting” about them. “They’re trying to sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing,” Vance noted.