“This is a Nazi Pet” — Sydney Sweeney’s Dog Becomes Target of Trolls Amid Jeans Ad Backlash

Sydney Sweeney recently got embroiled in a massive controversy after starring in the new campaign for American Eagle jeans. The advertisement, which, at one glance, looks just normal, became a subject of massive trolling over her commentary.

Sweeney faced brutal criticism for declaring she has “great jeans,” a comment that offended a lot of people, as many perceived it as “genes.” She is of White European ancestry, which she supposedly boasted in the ad when her blue eyes were highlighted. Many criticized her for apparently promoting eugenics. Ever since the American Eagle campaign debuted, the Euphoria star has faced brutal trolling on social media platforms, with celebrities like Doja Cat mocking her through parody.

While many are concerned that the advertisement promotes white supremacy, others concluded that it was a harmless concept with no sinister message, as critics suggest. Now, even her dog is not immune to online trolling. Sully Bear, her red-and-black German Shepherd, a rescue dog, is taking some of the backlash over Sweeney’s recent endeavor.

Last April, the actress introduced her beloved pet on social media. Since then, Sully Bear has made many appearances alongside Sweeney, including the Met Gala afterparty and The Sunday Times’ Style magazine.

Now, critics have found a new way of targeting the Anyone but You actress. As we all know, German Shepherds have long been associated with the Nazi regime. During World War II, they were often used by militarized authority, and even Adolf Hitler had a few of them, as history says.

One social media user attacked Sydney on Instagram, writing, “This is a Nazi pet.” Another comment, “Swastika Sweeney,” seemingly refers to her supposed promotion of eugenics. A third wrote, “Hyper white person per for sure.”

On the contrary, many have come to her defense. One fan jokingly wrote, “Your dog has great jeans as well.” Another commented, “Don’t listen to the haters. People are jealous, so they do what they do best hate. It will pass be true to yourself God bless.”

While the ad campaign has created a massive controversy, the company is not backing down. In their recent statement, American Eagle said, “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

They also called the claims that they are promoting Nazi propaganda “absurd.” Despite the criticism, the campaign was actually well-received by the majority of Americans. TMZ reported that 71% of the nation’s people found the commercial “appealing” in a poll released a week ago.