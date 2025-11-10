Zendaya Gives Sydney Sweeney the Cold Shoulder After Backlash Over Controversial Ad

Keep your co-stars close, but your controversial co-stars? Very, very far. Sydney Sweeney is not done getting heat for her controversial American Eagle campaign. The star might be getting the cold shoulder from her co-star Zendaya, if reports are to be believed.

Insiders have spoken about the possible rift, noting how Zendaya has kept her distance from Sweeney. Sydney Sweeney was condemned by the public for her decision to appear in the American Eagle ad.

Sydney Sweeney on the reaction to her American Eagle campaign: “It was surreal.” https://t.co/nXrhkNTGcz pic.twitter.com/deqbdN9bD5 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 4, 2025

Seemingly, her co-star has jumped on the boycott bandwagon. The pair have yet to be seen together for any joint interviews and photo ops for the upcoming season.

Euphoria’s third season is set to be released in spring 2026. The alleged tiff between the two likely began with Sweeney’s decision to become the face for the denim brand.

“It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in, if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet,” a source who spoke to Daily Mail revealed. The insider noted how doing so might be perceived as Zendaya excusing her co-star’s views on Trump and “refusal to apologize for the racist ad.”

Multiple publications have reported Sweeney to be a registered Republican. The actress has refrained from addressing the rumors. President Trump, on the other hand, has come forward to defend the 28-year-old.

“Now I love her ad,” he was heard saying. Zendaya’s disapproval of the 79-year-old will surely have contributed to the alleged rift. The star had taken to social media to voice her feelings about Trump being re-elected.

“I’m speechless, petrified, heartbroken, and weary,” she wrote in a post. She went on to add how she did not know “what to say or what to do” at the instance. She expressed her shock at learning that “many people in this country didn’t love other people in this country.”

The ad in question, which seems to have caused the friction, was called out for promoting white supremacy. “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” the tagline for the campaign read. The actress faced public outrage for signing the campaign deal.

‘FANTASTIC’: President @realDonaldTrump is praising @sydney_sweeney after learning she’s a registered Republican, while applauding her American Eagle ad. The campaign — which plays on the line that Sweeney “has great jeans” — has drawn backlash from critics claiming it pushes a… pic.twitter.com/5EnJSY4sLA — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 4, 2025

The Trump administration stood by the star, with the President himself advocating for her. The 79-year-old took to Truth Social to praise the actress for the “HOTTEST ad.”

American Eagle also received backlash from the public for their controversial branding. The brand released a statement defending their campaign, which did nothing to dampen the public outrage.“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” the brand said in a statement.