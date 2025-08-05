Theories Fly About Who Sydney Sweeney Might Marry After Trump’s Bizarre Comment on Her Controversial Ad

President Trump and his son, Barron, have also been dragged into actress Sydney Sweeney’s controversial ad with American Eagle, which earned praise from Trump himself. New report reveals that Fox News host Jesse Watters shocked viewers after she claimed that she’s planning to “marry Barron Trump” following the viral ad.

“You know how this ends,” Watters quipped. “She’s going to marry Barron Trump, and it’s going to create the greatest political dynasty in American history.” The advertisement gained backlash as netizens found that Sydney is a registered Republican in Florida since 2024. The Euphoria star also grew up in a religious, conservative home where most people supported Republican ideologies and loved Trump.

Host Jesse Watters made a playful statement about the actress and President Donald Trump’s son. https://t.co/BTWqPnSMoi — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 5, 2025

As per The Irish Star, the 27-year-old actress has been under intense scrutiny this week for her campaign, which features the tagline “Great jeans.” The ad tries to play with Sydney’s blonde hair and blue eyes while playing with jeans and genes.

She says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour. My jeans are blue.” The video closes with the line: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

THIS is what the Left is crying about? An American Eagle ad about jeans? How is this “Nazi propaganda?” All I see are a pair of good jeans worn by a hot actress with good genes. Yawn. What exactly am I missing here? 🥱 pic.twitter.com/lXFxqoYv0M — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) July 29, 2025

Meanwhile, although Barron Trump hasn’t commented on anything about it, Trump seems to be very happy. When CNN questioned Sydney Sweeney and her registered status as a Republican supporter, he said, “Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican? Now I love her ad.”

“You’d be surprised how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me.” Trump added.

Netizens have accused the ad of promoting subtle racism and anti-woke sentiments, as it directly implies genetics and physical traits of people. While some called the campaign a “dog whistle,” others dismissed the outrage as overblown.

Anti-Trump supporters were visibly upset with the ad, as they perhaps could not digest the fact that a famous, good-looking actress made a strong political stance amidst the ongoing political changes in America. Vice President JD Vance also took a firm stance against the haters. He weighed in, blaming the left for politicising everything.

“You have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad, and they can’t help but freak out,” he said. “So much of what Democrats do is rooted in hostility toward basic American life,” he sternly noted. Similarly, American Eagle also rubbished the tabloid rumours in a statement. She said, “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is—and always was—about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.”

American Eagle responds to backlash over its Sydney Sweeney ad. pic.twitter.com/VwrA5YdIzf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2025

“We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,” it said. Moreover, Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce, said the popular clothing brand aced the advertisement, and since Donald Trump praised it, their sales have increased by up to 20%. (via BBC News).

This isn’t the first time Sweeney has faced political controversy. In 2022, she sparked online backlash after photos from her mother’s birthday party surfaced, showing guests wearing MAGA-style hats and “Blue Lives Matter” shirts.

While the Emmy-nominated actress has not said anything publicly, in a bold statement after her mother’s birthday party, she sternly wrote that people should stop making assumptions out of the blue and turn a joyful occasion into a moment of public scrutiny and create tensions.

As for Barron Trump? The 19-year-old is perhaps attending his classes at NYU and figuring out how to balance his personal and professional life. Leave that young lad alone and let him be.