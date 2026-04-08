Vance Mentions Wife Usha in Bizarre Skydiving Analogy on Iran Ceasefire — Netizens React

As JD Vance made his way back from Hungary, he interacted with a reporter before boarding Air Force Two. As the Vice President was asked about his thoughts on Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s statement on Iran’s ceasefire with the U.S, he offered a bizarre analogy, mentioning his wife, Usha Vance, to address it.

Vance told the reporter stationed there that he found it “fascinating,” adding, “We refuse to give up the right to enrichment.” The Vice President then made an analogy, stating, “I thought to myself, you know what, my wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane, because she and I have an agreement that she’s not going to do that, because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane.”

JD Vance: “You know what? My wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement she’s not gonna do that, because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane.” pic.twitter.com/hiD8SSF6yK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026

JD Vance’s remark left a section of the Internet puzzled. Some users alleged that his analogy was a way of showing “control.” A comment on the video shared by journalist Aaron Rupar read, “Trying to understand analogy. Is it just me, or are others lost too?” Another user wrote, “Sounds strange.”

A lot of comments about JD and Usha Vance’s marriage surfaced. Another X user contributed to the comments section, writing, “This says so much more about his marriage than it does about the Iran situation.” This is what another user wrote: “The problem is that he assumes skydiving is not safe, without doing the math.”

Similar sentiments echoed throughout the comments section, “Why is everything so strange and awkward with him?” a netizen questioned. “What point is he making, other than that he controls his wife?” another remark on the post read.

Another use flagged, “Has Usha said she wanted to skydive? If not, you created an entirely fictional situation to demonstrate your ‘final say’ in ‘an agreement’ that doesn’t exist.” “So, JD won’t let her make that decision for herself?” another netizen asked in the comments section.

JD Vance’s Usha analogy comes just a few days after her viral interview, in which she said they don’t see eye to eye on every issue. “I’m not his staffer. I’m not involved in this in any professional sense. There’s no expectation that we are going to see eye to eye on everything,” Usha Vance said.

“The expectation is that we are going to be open-minded and have a conversation, and that I’ll provide meaningful input from, you know, the perspective of someone who loves him and wants him to succeed. So even if we don’t agree, it’s — I think it’s always very productive,” Usha added in the interview.

EXCLUSIVE: Second lady Usha Vance says she and Vice President JD Vance don’t always see eye to eye on issues, but they always have “open-minded” conversations. https://t.co/B1WVJh5TX1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 30, 2026

In the same interview, when NBC anchor Kate Snow asked Vance if she owns a MAGA hat, she said no and that she isn’t a “hat lady.” Usha Vance told the host, “Umm…I don’t really own any hats. I think I have a Disneyland hat, I want to say.”

Usha and JD Vance, who have been married for over 12 years, announced the Second Lady’s fourth pregnancy in January this year. “We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing,” they wrote in a joint statement. The baby is due in July this year, the couple revealed. They first met in Yale Law School.