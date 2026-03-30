Usha Vance opened up about how her opinions differ from her husband, Vice President JD Vance. The Second Lady described their differences as part of an open-minded marriage, not a political partnership.

In an interview with NBC News, Usha Vance stated she is not expected to share her husband’s views as she does not hold a formal advisory role. “I’m not his staffer. I’m not involved in this in any professional sense,” she explained.

“There’s no expectation that we are going to see eye to eye on everything.” Instead, they aim to be open-minded and have conversations. She believes she provides meaningful input from the perspective of someone who wants him to succeed. She mentioned that their discussions remain productive, even when they disagree.

Her remarks revealed a rare glimpse into the Vances’ private dynamic while JD Vance is one of the most visible figures in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Second Lady Usha Vance announces launch of “Storytime with the Second Lady,” a podcast to promote childhood literacy. pic.twitter.com/xjNE9hrOsv — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 30, 2026

The interview took place before the launch of her podcast, Storytime With the Second Lady, which premiered on Monday. During the conversation, she also talked about family life, her public role, and their plans as they prepare to welcome their fourth child.

Usha Vance, 40, said she approaches politics and public life from a different perspective than her husband. She noted that their different backgrounds shape how they consider political questions, but this has not stopped open discussions between them.

Usha Vance was a Democrat, then became an Independent before supporting JD Vance’s 2022 Senate campaign and voting Republican. In the interview, she emphasized that marrying the Vice President has not diminished her independence. “I was myself, I am myself,” she remarked in the interview.

The NBC interview covered other topics of public interest in recent months, including questions about the couple’s home life and JD Vance’s political future. Usha Vance did not specify policy disagreements but stated that disagreement itself is normal in their marriage and can deepen their conversations.

Q: Do you own a MAGA hat? Usha Vance: Um… I don’t really own any hats. I think I have a, uh, a Disneyland hat, I wanna say. Not a hat lady. pic.twitter.com/Pkv91HGvuY — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 30, 2026

Her comments came as she prepares for another prominent period in public life. The Vances announced earlier this year that they expect a son in July. This event would make them the first Vice-Presidential family in modern history to welcome a child while in office, according to reports.

JD Vance is considered one of the potential runners for presidential elections in 2028. Usha Vance did not provide any formal statement on that topic in the interview, but her comments suggested that she plans to maintain her own voice, rather than becoming an extension of her husband’s political team.

Vance was the CPAC choice this year to be the next Republican ‌nominee for U.S. President, according to a straw poll released on Saturday.

Some speculate that he may suffer repercussions for the potential fallout of Trump’s war in Iran, but it’s still early days in the White House, and American voters have proven they easily change their minds.