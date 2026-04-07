Usha Vance’s ‘Nicest, Funniest Guy’ Remark About Husband JD Sparks Online Debate

In an interview with Fox News, Usha Vance, 40, surprised viewers when she described her husband, JD Vance, 41, as the “funniest guy.” However, social media users were critical of her response, clearly not happy with her description of the Vice President.

During an interview with host Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday, April 4, McEnany clearly wanted a clearer perspective on JD and asked her, “What’s something that we don’t know that you want America to know about your husband?”

The American people probably all have their own ideas about the Vice President’s personality, and Kayleigh wanted to let them into the Vance household, to find out who he truly is.

Kayleigh: What’s something that we don’t know that you want America to know about your husband? Usha Vance: There are a lot of misconceptions about him. He is the nicest, funniest guy. pic.twitter.com/iLKLSQ75UV — Acyn (@Acyn) April 4, 2026

Usha responded, “It’s hard because he’s written a book… he’s written a lot of speeches… There are so many misconceptions about him. He is just the nicest, funniest guy. He makes everything an adventure. He’s really just a wonderful person to be around. And our children, our family has so much joy because he is a part of it. And I wish that people saw more of that.”

While the Second Lady clearly wants viewers to know more about JD’s character, X users were quick to react to Usha’s description of her husband and many were dubious about her claim. One wryly commented, “Interesting that Fox is stepping up efforts to humanize Vance just as speculation grows regarding Trump’s failing health.”

Another social media user responded, writing, “Nice and funny. The same thing your bestie says about the lonely guy she tries to dump off onto you.” Another wrote, “It’s like a quantum state of humor. Until we have more sensitive equipment, it shall be an unknowable fact, for once observed, the humor is no longer there.”

As noted by the Mirror US, another X user shared, “We’d definitely see more of that if he SHOWED more of that. Instead, he lies about immigrants, repeats heinous things from the President, and regularly looks cruel.”

Will Vice President JD Vance be changing diapers when the 4th baby arrives? Usha Vance: “Oh, absolutely. That’s sort of always been our division of labor, when our first child was born I think he did a majority of the diapers.”pic.twitter.com/IJ0CkGD4S4 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 4, 2026

Meanwhile, Usha has been having a difficult week so far, as during an appearance on NBC’s Today show on Monday, March 30, Usha chatted with host Kate Snow on a selection of topics.

Among the topics that came up was that she had never been seen wearing any Trump MAGA-branded merchandise. Kate asked Usha, “Do you own a MAGA hat?” Usha replied, “Um… I don’t really own any hats. I think I have a, uh, a Disneyland hat, I wanna say. Not a hat lady.”

Kate seemed happy with Usha’s response, saying, “Ok, gotcha, yeah, not everybody is a hat person.”

However, social media users on X were doubtful, with one writing, “We already caught one lie. I’ve seen her in at least two hats.” Another wrote, “TRANSLATION: “Yeah, somebody gave me one, but I wouldn’t be caught dead wearing it.”