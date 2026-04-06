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“Ready Or Not, Let’s Do the News” — Savannah Guthrie’s Return Message as She Rejoins Today Show

Published on: April 6, 2026 at 1:42 PM ET

Today anchor Nancy Guthrie breaks her silence with heartfelt words after stepping away amid her mother’s disappearance.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Savannah Guthrie returns to 'Today' show.
The 'Today' show welcomes back Savannah Guthrie. (Image Source: X, @TheCalvinCooli1)

Her return follows a major development in the case involving Nancy Guthrie, after reports indicated an individual fled the neighborhood just days after the alleged kidnapping.

“While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

“I want to come back. I don’t know how to do this. You guys are my family. And, I would like to try.”

Retired NBC News anchor Hoda Kotb took to Instagram on Monday morning (April 6) to show her support, posting a photo of Savannah Guthrie with her children. “With you xoxo,” Kotb captioned the image, AOL reports.

Kotb, who stepped away from NBC News last January after a 26-year career, previously returned to the Today on February 6 to temporarily fill in for her longtime friend and former co-anchor. During her first appearance back, an emotional Kotb told co-hosts Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and Carson Daly, “This whole thing is breaking my heart, and I’m happy to be sitting here with you. I’ve been wandering around, going, ‘Where do we go?’ And I picture Savannah sitting there… Anyway, I just want to say good morning, and everybody’s hoping and praying for Nancy’s safe return.”

She also reflected on Guthrie’s support for others over the years, adding, “I was thinking this morning, you know, they say love is patient, love is kind. Like, we’ll be patient and put prayers up. And that’s all we can do.”

Guthrie had previously confirmed her return to Today during a sit-down interview with Kotb last month. Speaking candidly, she said, “When I look at the Today show, it’s the answer to all of my dreams, actually better than my dreams. It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness.”

Savannah Guthrie also shared, “I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now. I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer.”

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