UK Tabloid Calls Trump a ‘Very Naughty Boy’ Over Deleted Image

Donald Trump has consistently been one of the most popular political figures in the world. While fame often brings indifference, a popular U.K. tabloid took a witty jab at the 79-year-old president after he shared an AI-generated photo of himself dressed in white biblical-style robes with a red sash.

The extravagant picture, now deleted, depicted Donald Trump as a Jesus-like avatar, which received widespread online criticism. However, Trump defended the image, saying he believed it showcased him more as a doctor than a religious figure.

According to The Sun, Donald Trump said, “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor. It had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker.”

The backlash was also highlighted on the front page of the Daily Star, which featured the headline: “You’re not the Messiah, you’re a very naughty boy”.

The famous line from the 1979 British comedy film Monty Python’s Life of Brian follows the story of a man named Brian Cohen (Graham Chapman). He portrays an average young Jewish man who mistakenly gains a reputation as a Messiah after a series of unusual events.

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The quote comes from a scene in the film in which Brian Cohen’s mother tries to dismiss his followers. The sensitive theme of the film received criticism from several religious groups, drawing accusations of blasphemy. However, it was a box office hit after it became the fourth-highest-grossing film in the U.K. in 1979.

The Daily Star also condemned Donald Trump’s social media activity as “insane” amid an escalating and escalating clash with Pope Leo XIV, who urged for peace after the deadly U.S.-Israel airstrikes on Iran under Operation Epic Fury.

Trump responded to Pope Leo with a lengthy message, accusing the pope of being “weak on crime” and “weak on nuclear weapons.”

Security expert Professor Anthony Glees slammed Trump’s comments and said, “I don’t like it, I am not a big fan of Pope Leo,” and publicly slammed his liberal ideologies.

Glees further claimed Trump might be jealous of the Vatican leader after his sermon on peace was globally watched and accepted on Easter Day last week. The pontiff also said God does not accept the prayer “of those who wage war” and condemned “the imperialist occupation of the world.”

“Trump is not only jealous of Leo XIV’s popularity, but he clearly loathes the message of peace Leo delivers with grace and humility. One explanation is, of course, that he is actually insane,” he added.

The British historian and author questioned Trump’s mental state and highlighted how such online posts showcase signs of mental instability and delusional public conduct.

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“In lunatic asylums around the world, there are countless inmates who will try to convince you that they’re not actually unwell—they’re Jesus Christ,” he said.

Previously, in October 2025, Donald Trump posted a fake clip on Truth Social depicting himself wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet as “King Trump,” dumping what appears to be excrement on crowds of protesters.

This came after a ‘No Kings’ protest was held across the country due to the administration’s ruthless immigration raids and deportation crackdowns.

The clip showed Donald Trump as a giant armored king wearing a gold crown, towering above Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Adam Schiff. Floating above the picture: “NONE shall escape his justice!” with two laughing emojis.