Trump Supporters Burn MAGA Hats After His Attack On Pope Leo

President Donald Trump recently shocked his MAGA followers by attacking Pope Leo XIV, and while he was at it, he upset his followers by depicting himself as Jesus Christ. Videos are now circulating online showing his former supporters throwing their MAGA hats into the fire.

Trump shocked his MAGA base by sharing an AI-generated image on his Truth Social platform portraying himself as Jesus Christ, just moments after launching an angry attack against Pope Leo XIV, leading to accusations of blasphemy.

Trump is now posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing, what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/zG2OQKbP9s — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 13, 2026

Following both shocking incidents, his former supporters have been filming themselves burning their red MAGA hats.

One video posted to X has had more than 435,000 views at the time of publication, showing a man dousing his red MAGA hat with gasoline before setting it alight, leading to flames quickly engulfing the cap. In the caption for the video, the X user wrote, “Take me back to 2016. Simpler times. I pray this admin wakes up.”

It’s honestly sad to watch these videos but they are everywhere on instagram. Take me back to 2016. Simpler times. I pray this admin wakes up. pic.twitter.com/fUwmad1nGz — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) April 12, 2026

On TikTok, videos are circulating from former Trump supporters burning their MAGA hats or throwing them on a barbeque. One bears the caption, “It says ‘2016 MAGA’ because I voted for Trump in 2016 and I put ‘lies’ because I was lied to and I fell for it and this is actually really awesome that I get to burn this,” she wrote. Meanwhile, other people accompanying her could also be seen throwing their MAGA hats into the blaze.

Part of the deepening rift between Trump and his MAGA supporters was caused by the launch of the Iran war with Israel. That decision came from many angry former supporters, based on his words that he would deliver his America First policy while avoiding involvement in foreign conflicts.

Burning my MAGA hat 😪 pic.twitter.com/RpXtuUbFQg — Damien Slash (@damienslash) March 20, 2026

Over the weekend, many of Trump’s Christian supporters were furious at an image shared to his Truth Social account of an AI-generated image depicting him as Jesus Christ, healing a wounded man. Not only did former MAGA supporters get angry over the image, but Gavin Newsom also had a dig at the president, with his own version of the image.

Trump’s post came just moments after he published a lengthy post about Pope Leo XIV, deeming the pontiff “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.” Meanwhile, the president claimed that he was responsible for the election of the first American pope.

Trump continued on Truth Social that the pope speaks about “fear” of the Trump administration, “but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart.”

Following this, Trump went on to commend the Pope’s brother, Louis, over Leo, which noting Louis’s support of MAGA. “He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!” he wrote.

“And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History,” Trump continued.