Pope Leo XIV Warns Trump Over Iran Attacks, Says God “Rejects War”

Vatican’s Pope Leo XIV issued a strong response to U.S. military operations in Iran under President Donald Trump, warning that God does not heed the prayers of those who engage in violence and war. The Chicago native addressed themes of peace and worship during his Palm Sunday address ahead of Easter on April 5, 2026.

Quoting the prophet Isaiah, he said Jesus is the “King of Peace” who rejects war and cannot be used to justify it. He added, “He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

According to The Daily Beast, Pope Leo also spoke about the concept of “crucified humanity,” expressing sorrow for those suffering from violence and conflict. He urged compassion and called on leaders to show mercy to those affected.

“Christ, King of Peace, cries out again from his cross: God is love! Have mercy! Lay down your weapons! Remember that you are brothers and sisters!”

These remarks followed U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran under Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several family members, was reportedly killed, according to initial reports. Mojtaba Khamenei was later named as a successor by the Assembly of Experts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Jazeera English (@aljazeeraenglish)

The conflict escalated as Iran launched missile and drone attacks across Gulf countries. Several nations closed their airspace and canceled flights, leaving thousands stranded, including retired Army Gen. Randy Manner in Dubai.

As of 2026, the conflict has entered its 31st day, causing widespread loss of life in Iran amid sustained airstrikes and a prolonged communications blackout. An Iranian strike on a Saudi air base also appears to have destroyed a U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry surveillance aircraft.

Several officers and commanders have described the operation in religious terms as part of a “divine plan.” The Military Religious Freedom Foundation, which advocates for religious freedom in the military, said it received more than 200 complaints from personnel across 50 installations in the early days of the operation.

Some service members expressed concern over such beliefs, as violence continued to cause chaos and suffering. Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly condemned the attacks, which have expanded to Lebanon, calling the war “atrocious” and urging an immediate ceasefire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EWTN Vatican (@ewtnvatican)

The Pope asked:

“Do those Christians who bear grave responsibility in armed conflicts have the humility and courage to make a serious examination of conscience and to go to confession?”

More than 2,500 people across Lebanon and Iran have been killed, including three Lebanese journalists, according to reports. CNN reported that Trump said Iran is close to agreeing to a deal, while Tehran warned it would “rain fire” on American troops if a ground invasion occurs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wire (@thewirein)

In an interview with The Financial Times, Trump said taking control of Iran’s oil is a “preferred option” for the United States, alongside the possibility of seizing Kharg Island.

A senior Iranian official later told CNN that Tehran will decide when the war ends, rejecting Washington’s role in determining the outcome and casting doubt on diplomatic efforts.