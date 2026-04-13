Newsom Trolls Trump Over AI Jesus Image With One Of His Own

California Governor Gavin Newsom has responded in his own inimitable style to an image recently posted by President Donald Trump. The AI-generated image was posted by Trump on Truth Social on Sunday and depicts an image in the style of a painting, with the president posing as Jesus Christ. In the image, he could be seen tending to a man lying in a hospital bed.

The post revealed him surrounded by doctors, nurses, active and veteran military personnel. In the background was a heavenly scene, revealing the Statue of Liberty, the Lincoln Memorial and more.

🇺🇸✝️ DONALD TRUMP DEPICTS HIMSELF AS JESUS CHRIST ✝️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wFCCMfeu2V — Brian Krijgsman (@BrianKrijgsman) April 13, 2026

After the image was widely branded as “blasphemous,” Newsom trolled Trump with his own AI-generated image. The layout was similar, but instead of revealing Trump as Christ, Newsom made him out to be the Grim Reaper, taking the spirit of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who can be seen in the background. Also in the background of the image, demons can be seen looming in the fiery sky of Hell.

Trump’s original post, which many Christians slammed, came minutes after the president launched a scathing tirade against Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social. In his 300-word post, he called the pope “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy” while he talks about “fear” of the Trump administration.

However, he doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everyone else for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart.

“I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country,” the president continued. “And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History.”

Trump continued, “Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

“Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested. Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!” Trump added.

Pope Leo XIV: Enough with the idolatry of self and money! Enough with the display of power! Enough with war! True strength is manifested in serving life. pic.twitter.com/GypYPyspl8 — The Daily News (@DailyNewsJustIn) April 11, 2026

As noted by Irish Star, the president’s raging post comes after Pope Leo denounced worldwide conflicts, seemingly aiming at Trump without naming him directly. “Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war! True strength is shown in serving life. #Peace,” the pontiff wrote on X, accompanied by a passage from Scripture.