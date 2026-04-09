Trump Hit with Backlash on Truth Social from MAGA Loyalists Over Iran Posts

President Donald Trump faced backlash from his diehard supporters on Truth Social this week after he made several posts about Iran that rubbed even his most devoted fanbase the wrong way.

An analysis by The New York Times reported that thousands of replies to Trump’s recent posts about Iran included criticism from self-identified supporters who felt his comments were at odds with his “America First” message.

The criticism focused on posts Trump made during the latest confrontation with Iran. One Easter message threatened to target Iranian infrastructure, while another warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight” along with explicit language. He also seemingly mocked the Muslim religion on the day Christians commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

On Truth Social, the anger followed those statements, with many taking issue with his language, which was at odds with his campaign promise to be a peacemaker. Among the replies noted by NYT were comments from users who said they voted for Trump and were longtime supporters.

One account wrote, “Even if it was a joke, you’re actually so immature it’s sad and I voted for you twice.” Another user said Trump was “utterly destroying” his presidency with a different supporter told him, “Mr. President, you are losing me as a supporter with this kind of behavior.”

An analysis by The New York Times of more than 40,000 comments on Mr. Trump’s posts showed the depths of the discontent over the war. https://t.co/Ykd54mBo67 — Michael Kruse (@michaelkruse) April 9, 2026

These comments came under posts related to Trump’s response to the Iran conflict and his threats toward Tehran. The criticism also came from users who were not only upset about Trump’s threats. The analysis reports that some supporters who initially backed military action turned against him after he agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Tehran.

They described the shift as weak or confusing as many of his critics reignited the ‘TACO’ moniker. This divide shows a split within Trump’s political base about whether the United States should increase its involvement in the conflict.

The White House stood by Trump’s actions. Spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Daily Beast that Americans want “a Commander-in-Chief who takes decisive action to eliminate threats and keep them safe” and said Trump had kept his promise to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon through Operation Epic Fury, as the administration called it.

TAPPER: When Trump threatened to kill the entire Iranian civilization, did that bother you as a diplomat? MARK RUTTE: I’m not commenting. What I want you to know is I support the president pic.twitter.com/Kx35OUiY3Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026

The debate over Trump’s posts about Iran comes amid signs of concern within the Republican coalition. The Daily Beast reported that a Fox News poll taken late last month showed Trump’s approval among Republicans at 84%, down from 92% the previous year, marking the lowest level of his second term.

This decline was partly due to weakened support from non-MAGA Republicans, particularly the independents.Several prominent right-wing figures have also distanced themselves from Trump over this issue. The Daily Beast reported that Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others all called for invoking the 25th Amendment, while Alex Jones said Trump’s comments about Iran were not what his supporters voted for.

These reactions arose after Trump’s posts on Truth Social became a focal point for frustration among parts of his base, who were already concerned about the war’s casualties, rising fuel prices, and the uncertain future.

The fragile ceasefire negotiated by Pakistan is already under threat after Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign in Beirut, Lebanon, that left over 112 casualties. The threats that quickly returned by negotiations appear to be continuing as scheduled at the time of writing this report.