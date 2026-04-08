Donald Trump received considerable pushback from his own past allies before the ceasefire with Iran was announced. When he posted a charged message on Tuesday about Iran, some Republicans even called for Trump’s removal from office.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

He added, “We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

This was likely a last-ditch effort to push Iran into accepting U.S. terms before Trump’s deadline approached, as reported by the Daily Beast. The message drew criticism from some Republicans.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who used to be a staunch supporter of Trump, before a fallout, mentioned the 25th Amendment. She wrote on X, “25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness,” as reported by the Daily Beast.

Alex Jones, another right-wing supporter, took to X to write, “WAR CRIME ALERT!!,” adding, “The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people! Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie. This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!”

Ultimately, the war did not escalate, and Trump announced a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

He even wrote, “We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.”

According to the BBC, this gave Trump a way to opt out of a situation that could have been bad in the long run. They point out that one option for Trump would have been following on his threat of wiping out a civilization, which would have had drastic consequences.

The 10-point Iranian framework that Trump is praising and bragging about does the following: —Lifts all US sanctions on Iran

—Cedes control of the Strait of Hormuz to Iran

—A $2 million fee for every ship that travels the Strait

—Allows Iran to establish “rules for safe passage” pic.twitter.com/5uSevXC8dR — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 8, 2026

On the other hand, if he decided to stop the war altogether, it would have affected his credibility.

According to CNN, both Trump and Iran have claimed victory for their nation after the announcement of the ceasefire became public. The outlet also pointed out that Pakistan had invited both parties to Islamabad for negotiation and to “settle all disputes.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X, “I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.”