Tucker Carlson has suggested that Donald Trump could be the “antichrist,” sharply criticizing the president over a series of controversial AI-generated images depicting himself alongside Jesus.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, the conservative commentator accused Trump of “mocking” Christianity through his social media activity. Carlson pointed specifically to a Truth Social post shared Thursday that showed Trump being embraced by Jesus, arguing that the imagery echoes biblical warnings, the Daily Mail reports.

Tucker Carlson stated that scripture warns that a “man of lawlessness”, who Carlson believes many understand to be the “antichrist”, may arise to deceive the faithful. He claimed Trump fits that description, referencing scripture describing “a man who will oppose and exalt himself over everything that is worshipped, so that he sets himself up in God’s temple proclaiming himself to be God.”

America’s new civic religion is Israelism, Christianity without the New Testament, and it’s the most unforgiving faith of all. pic.twitter.com/i6V6bXaqbH — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 16, 2026

“He will pose as God,” Tucker Carlson said. “He will mock other Gods, and put himself in their place.” Tucker Carlson added that other biblical passages reference similar traits, including the rise of a ruler described as the “coming of a King who will do as he pleases.” He pointed to verses stating the antichrist will “exalt and magnify himself above every God,” claiming Trump’s posts amount to “mocking” Christianity.

The commentator concluded that while he had once been a strong supporter of Trump, the president’s religious-themed social media content has caused him to reconsider. “To a lot of Christians, these predictions in both the Old and New Testament seem to fit what we are watching,” Carlson said.

“Here is a leader who is mocking the Gods of his ancestors, mocking the God of Gods, and exalting himself above them.” “Could this be the antichrist?” he asked. The backlash comes after Trump shared multiple AI-generated images in recent days.

One depicted him wearing a white robe and appearing to heal a man in a hospital bed — imagery many interpreted as portraying him as Jesus. Trump later said the image was intended to show him as a doctor, not Christ.

🚨CNN pollster Harry Enten just dropped a new poll: “President Trump is CRUSHING Tucker Carlson.” “Tucker Carlson is in an absolute freefall with Republicans.”pic.twitter.com/4GuIwms1DT — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 10, 2026

Carlson, once one of Fox News’ most prominent personalities before his sudden departure in 2023, had previously been seen as closely aligned with Trump. Since launching his own podcast, however, he has taken a more critical stance — including condemning Trump’s foreign policy positions.

Tensions escalated further over Trump’s rhetoric on Iran, including a warning that a “whole civilization will die tonight” amid threats of military action. The remarks drew condemnation from Pope Leo XIV, who described such statements as “truly unacceptable.”

During a recent visit to Cameroon, the pontiff appeared to issue a broader critique of global leadership, warning that the world is being “ravaged by a handful of tyrants.” Without naming Trump directly, he criticized leaders who invoke religion to justify conflict and called for a “decisive change of course.”

Speaking in Bamenda — a region affected by years of violence — the Pope condemned what he described as “an endless cycle of destabilization and death.”

“The masters of war pretend not to know that it takes only a moment to destroy, yet often a lifetime is not enough to rebuild,” he said. “They turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found.”

His remarks followed Trump’s own social media criticism of the pontiff, in which he labeled him “a very liberal person” who is “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.” The growing controversy highlights an intensifying clash between Trump and religious figures, as well as deepening divisions among his former allies over his messaging on faith and global conflict.

He additionally alleged that Pope Leo was chosen because he was 70 years old “because he was an American,” continuing, “If I weren’t sitting in the White House, Leo would not be sitting in the Vatican.”

Trump continued by asserting that the pope wasn’t performing well in his role, stating, “I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess.”

The president continued his remarks by adding, “We don’t like a pope who says it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo.”