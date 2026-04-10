Politics

Tucker Carlson Fires Back With “Low IQ” Merch Amid Growing Feud with Trump

Published on: April 10, 2026 at 8:17 PM ET

Tucker Carlson turns Trump’s insults into merchandise as he escalates their feud, highlighting growing division in MAGA.

Tracey Ashlee
Written By Tracey Ashlee
News Writer
Tucker Carlson-Donald Trump-Iran war
Tucker Carlson started a new line of "LOW IQ" hats after Trump's Truth Social tirade.(Image Credits: Instagram/ @whitehouse; Wikimedia Commons/ Gage Skidmore)

Tucker Carlson has come out all guns blazing after President Donald Trump mocked him and several other right-wing figures in a lengthy Truth Social post. According to The Independent, the former MAGA-faithful now has his own merch line — a hat featuring the logo “LOW IQ.” 

On Thursday, Trump attacked Carlson and other conservative commentators like Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones for undermining his leadership and foreign policy. All these figures have spoken out against the military operation in Iran, and do not support the attacks there.

Previously, they were all staunch Trump supporters, and particularly his “America First” philosophy. They supported the idea that the United States wouldn’t engage in wars that did not involve them.

Trump, however, was not discussing his original principles on which he had based his campaign on. He was intent on lambasting the individuals whom he labeled “stupid people.” Not only did he claim that they were seeking attention and had lost relevance, but that they all had “one thing in common, Low IQs.”

Carlson decided to respond to the president’s jab, but instead of taking to social media, he’s gone commercial. On his platform, the Tucker Carlson Network, he launched a line of baseball caps with the phrase “LOW IQ,” across the front.

He has repurposed Trump’s insult into a marketing slogan, and is striking while the iron is hot. The product was promoted with a mocking tagline inviting “nut jobs, troublemakers, and third rate podcasters” to purchase the merchandise.

Trump also had a lot to say about “hand flailing fool,” saying that Carlson “couldn’t even finish College.” The President went on to say that the pundit was a “broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same.”

Carlson was a political analyst for Fox News before getting his own show in 2016. No explanation was ever publicly given for why his show was canceled three years ago. Trump then advised, “Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!”

Carlson used to be one of Trump’s biggest cheerleaders, but his latest move marks how differently he sees him now. During 2024, the talk show host was so vocal about his support for Trump that there was some brief talk about his being a pick for vice president.

But, recently things have gone downhill as Carlson has more frequently spoken out against the President. Particularly, Carlson disagrees with Trump on foreign policy with Iran and the Middle East. He has suggested that Trump may be steered by external forces to make these decisions. “He’s hemmed in by other forces. He can’t make his own decisions. It’s awful to watch,” he stated.

Carlson was also not holding anything back when he said, “I’ve always liked Trump and still feel sorry for him.” And then he added, “As I do for all slaves.” The ex-MAGA lover has seemingly completely turned on his hero, and is now implying that Trump is being controlled.

As for Carlson’s new endeavor, his quick thinking has scored him a headline or two. And with Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, and Candace Owens also being labeled as “LOW IQ,” he already has a target market. 

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