‘Trump Has Gone Mad’: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Other MAGA Allies Respond to President’s Harsh Comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Alex Jones, and Candace Owens have responded to a heated Truth Social post from President Donald Trump, who claimed all three were “attacking” him. All of them soon responded to his claims.

Unlike Trump, they had very curt responses. Let’s break down their responses, starting with Greene. She and Trump were on good terms until their fallout in 2025.

President Trump has gone mad as he wages war against Iran, a broken campaign promise. I fought alongside Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones to help get Trump elected. And now he goes off on a rambling rant attacking all of us in one post. We NEVER… pic.twitter.com/dMnrt2ZjCw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 9, 2026

The fallout later led to her resignation from the Trump administration. The fallout resulted in him referring to her as a “traitor” over the last few months.

Greene shared her response on X. She accused Trump of being mentally troubled and even criticized his role in the U.S. conflict with Iran. She also said she fought alongside Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Owens, and Jones to help in Trump’s re-election.

She felt that, despite supporting his re-election, Trump included them in a scathing post. Lastly, Greene mentioned that none of the people he mentioned in his Truth Social post had changed, but said Trump had.

It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home. pic.twitter.com/ruBJFA3RZw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 9, 2026

Owens is known for not holding back when it comes to expressing her thoughts, whether in public or on the internet. Unlike Greene’s slightly detailed post, Owens shared a very short, provocative statement. She wrote, “It may be time to put Grandpa in a home.”

Owens didn’t further explain her post, but she did highlight the names of those Trump mentioned in his post—in red. It remains to be seen whether she will address his attack on her podcast.

Trump also included Jones on his list of MAGA critics. In comparison to Greene and Owens, Jones had a very different response. He shared his thoughts on the alleged attack through a video on social media. It eventually found its way to X through multiple internet sleuths.

Jones also shared a lengthy video addressing the alleged attack and expressing his thoughts about the President. Jones claimed that instead of being upset at him or criticizing the President, he empathized with him. But he did not excuse certain Trump behaviors, including the conflict with Iran.

Alex Jones reacts to Trump attacking him, saying Trump is possessed by demonic forces and Melania contradicted him on Epstein with her surprise press statement: “It looks to me like she’s breaking with Trump because she knows the ship is sinking. He’s acting like he’s guilty.” pic.twitter.com/GeYVDZT0q2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2026

Jones said, “Whatever’s happened to him, it’s totally changed the man he once was.” As Jones mentioned in the video, he, along with Greene and Owens, was an “OG MAGA supporter.”

All three of them were strong supporters of Trump and his policies. However, they each had a falling out with him over the years. Most recently, it was Jones who publicly revoked his support for Trump after years of advocating for him.

Trump had also mentioned Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly in his scathing Truth Social post. But they are yet to respond to the president’s claims about them. In the post, Trump had referred to all of them as “nutjobs and troublemakers.”