Politics

Melania Trump Breaks Silence Over Humanoid Robot Event Backlash — “The Naysayers Must Stop”

Published on: April 6, 2026 at 2:04 PM ET

Melania Trump pushes back on critics after AI summit sparks controversy over robots in education.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Melania Trump addresses AI robot and education backlash.
Melania Trump fires back over robot AI education backlash. (Image Source: X ,Screengrab/@educationWeek)

Melania Trump is pushing back after what she described as a “nightmare” wave of criticism following her appearance at a high-profile artificial intelligence event. In a Fox News opinion piece published Saturday, she addressed critics directly, calling them “naysayers” who took aim at her AI-focused summit featuring a humanoid robot.

The First Lady explained her decision Tuesday evening. She spoke more about artificial intelligence following last week’s White House summit piece also notes Melania Trump called AI the “great equalizer” that allows more access for children of all education levels.

“As people we dream. As leaders we progress. As nations we will build. Beginning today, let’s accelerate our new global alliance—this bond—to positively impact the progress of our children.” Melania Trump said addressed a gathering of international leaders and technology innovators from 45 member states at the event. 

Melania Trump suggested AI-powered tools could give students personalized help with their studies or provide access for students in underserved areas. “The naysayers must stop wasting their time fearmongering about robots,” she wrote. She added that “America’s teachers will remain the foundation of education, but can also be empowered by AI.

“Every parent seeks the best education for their child. Artificial intelligence (AI) provides access to an elite education — the highest level of human knowledge — benefiting students, families and educators alike,” Melania said in the opinion piece. “For example, AI-powered tutoring tools can give all students personalized help with difficult subjects and adjust to each child’s pace as needed.”

She went on to note that students in even remote or historically under-resourced communities “can access expert explanations” at will. “In these ways, AI democratizes education and provides children in underserved communities equal access to the best caliber of academics,” Melania Trump added.

“What she did yesterday was every parent’s nightmare,” according to an Irish Star report, Weingarten stated. “This is exactly what Big Tech wants to create: a sense of a society that is being led by and taught by robots, displacing every bit of all of who we are, starting with education. The future is here,” she said. “What are we going to do to make sure that AI is a tool? That the human beings are in charge, not the tool?”

While Weingarten does not like Melania Trump’s vision of the access and success AI can offer public schools, the Alpha School in Texas, a pilot program for a model like the First Lady laid out, is experiencing success on a grand scale with student achievement scores among the top in the nation.

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