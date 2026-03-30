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Education Experts Warn Against Melania Trump’s AI Push in Classrooms

Published on: March 30, 2026 at 8:19 PM ET

Educators slam Melania Trump’s AI humanoid robot, calling it ‘every parent’s nightmare.’

Anne Sewell
Written By Anne Sewell
News Writer
Parents and teachers are slamming the AI humanoid robot introduced by First Lady Melania Trump
Parents and teachers are slamming the AI humanoid robot introduced by First Lady Melania Trump (Image source: Melania Trump on Instagram)

Melania Trump hosted the Fostering the Future Together summit at the White House, accompanied by an AI humanoid robot. The Artificial Intelligence technology conference was organized by the First Lady last week, and it sparked criticism from both teachers and parents, with teachers warning that the idea of the AI robot is “every parent’s nightmare.”

At the event on March 25, Melania welcomed first spouses from 45 nations from around the globe to the White House. Named the Fostering the Future Together initiative, the summit centered on the role of artificial intelligence in global education.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s First Lady drew all the attention as she strolled into the event accompanied by an AI-powered humanoid robot, named Figure 03. However, while her dramatic entrance was intended to be an embrace of innovation, Internet users, teachers and parents found her presentation disturbing.

Besides the AI robot, the conference also featured presentations from officials from nine nations, including France, Morocco, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

In her presentation, the First Lady outlined the three pillars of how technology will shape the coming generation – The use of AI to personalize learning. Secondly, The emergence of humanoid educators as at-home tools for students and the role of technology and education as a driver for America’s economy

After her dramatic entrance with the AI-powered robot, Melania explained that it “will provide a personalized experience, adaptive to the needs of each student,” in order that “our children will develop deeper critical thinking and independent reasoning abilities.”

During her address, the First Lady said, “Let’s inspire our children to build new platforms, create new industries and optimize production across all sectors, from media and fashion to health and defense. Let’s foster the future together.” Referring to the accompanying AI robot, Melania described it as, “my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House.”

Despite the dramatic introduction, teachers are quickly voicing their concerns over the idea of robots or AI being utilized in the education system.

Irish Star quoted Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers. She expressed her views at the inaugural Workers First AI Summit on Thursday, saying, “What she did yesterday was every parent’s nightmare,” adding, “This is exactly what Big Tech wants to create: a sense of a society that is being led by and taught by robots, displacing every bit of all of who we are, starting with education.”

Weingarten made a point to emphasize that AI should serve as a resource for educators and pupils to utilize, but that this technology requires human supervision.

“The future is here,” Weingarten said. “What are we going to do to make sure that AI is a tool? That the human beings are in charge, not the tool?”

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