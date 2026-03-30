Education Experts Warn Against Melania Trump’s AI Push in Classrooms

Melania Trump hosted the Fostering the Future Together summit at the White House, accompanied by an AI humanoid robot. The Artificial Intelligence technology conference was organized by the First Lady last week, and it sparked criticism from both teachers and parents, with teachers warning that the idea of the AI robot is “every parent’s nightmare.”

“Figure 03” AI-powered robot accompanies first lady Melania Trump to a White House summit on empowering children with educational technology. pic.twitter.com/RShdfvEG38 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 25, 2026

At the event on March 25, Melania welcomed first spouses from 45 nations from around the globe to the White House. Named the Fostering the Future Together initiative, the summit centered on the role of artificial intelligence in global education.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s First Lady drew all the attention as she strolled into the event accompanied by an AI-powered humanoid robot, named Figure 03. However, while her dramatic entrance was intended to be an embrace of innovation, Internet users, teachers and parents found her presentation disturbing.

Besides the AI robot, the conference also featured presentations from officials from nine nations, including France, Morocco, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

In her presentation, the First Lady outlined the three pillars of how technology will shape the coming generation – The use of AI to personalize learning. Secondly, The emergence of humanoid educators as at-home tools for students and the role of technology and education as a driver for America’s economy

After her dramatic entrance with the AI-powered robot, Melania explained that it “will provide a personalized experience, adaptive to the needs of each student,” in order that “our children will develop deeper critical thinking and independent reasoning abilities.”

During her address, the First Lady said, “Let’s inspire our children to build new platforms, create new industries and optimize production across all sectors, from media and fashion to health and defense. Let’s foster the future together.” Referring to the accompanying AI robot, Melania described it as, “my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House.”

🚨MELANIA PROPOSES HUMANOID ROBOTS IN CLASSROOMS First Lady Melania Trump appeared at the White House to showcase a glimpse of the future, standing beside what she suggests could one day replace teachers: a humanoid robot. pic.twitter.com/kx1ScCJw9n — Mr. Nobody (@MmisterNobody) March 25, 2026

Despite the dramatic introduction, teachers are quickly voicing their concerns over the idea of robots or AI being utilized in the education system.

Irish Star quoted Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers. She expressed her views at the inaugural Workers First AI Summit on Thursday, saying, “What she did yesterday was every parent’s nightmare,” adding, “This is exactly what Big Tech wants to create: a sense of a society that is being led by and taught by robots, displacing every bit of all of who we are, starting with education.”

Weingarten made a point to emphasize that AI should serve as a resource for educators and pupils to utilize, but that this technology requires human supervision.

“The future is here,” Weingarten said. “What are we going to do to make sure that AI is a tool? That the human beings are in charge, not the tool?”