Trump's Documents Trial Has a New Testimony, Is a ‘Smoking Gun,’ Says Ex-Prosecutor

In a substantial turn of events, former President Donald Trump’s longtime assistant, Molly Michael, has provided new testimony that could potentially be a "smoking gun" in his ongoing legal battle over classified documents, according to the sources versed with the matter. The revelations surfaced after the investigation into Trump’s manipulation and handling of sensitive White House materials marked as confidential. Reportedly Michael informed federal investigators that Trump time after time used classified documents for personal note cards during his tenure.

On Tuesday, Former Georgia prosecutor Chris Timmons asserted on CNN, “She’s got just damning information,” he affirmed to the network’s Erin Burnett. “I mean, this is a smoking gun,” citing Michael, a former aide to Trump in both the White House and at his post-presidential offices in Florida.

Also Read: Donald Trump Jr.'s X Account is Violated, Hacker Tweets, 'My Father Donald Trump Has Passed Away'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

As reported by ABC News, Michael depicted to investigators how Trump had used note cards made from confidential documents to jot down requests and tasks for her. These notecards were later pointed out as sensitive White House materials with visible classified markings, which were used to brief Trump on matters such as phone calls with foreign leaders and international-related issues.

As shocking as it may sound, these note cards with confidential markings were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate during an FBI search on August 8, 2022. However, reportedly the FBI did not seize these materials at the time. Instead, when Michael returned to Mar-a-Lago the following day to clean her office, she discovered the documents hidden under a drawer organizer and promptly handed them over to the FBI.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Also Read: Donald Trump Receives Backlash From GOP Governors for Calling Abortion Ban ‘Terrible’: "Trump Is Wrong"

But the bombardment of shocking revelations didn’t stop there. Michael also informed investigators that she was highly concerned about Trump’s handling of the National Archives' requests for the return of government documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s alleged denial to cooperate raised doubts for Michael, as she was sure that his claims could easily be disproven.

This concern was amplified when she learned of the FBI’s interest in contacting her. Sources say that Trump allegedly responded to the news of the FBI's intent to interview Michael by telling her, "You don't know anything about the boxes." The true meaning of this statement remains unclear, but it adds another layer of intrigue to the case.

Also Read: Trump Mocked For Calling Biden ‘Cognitively Impaired’ and Confusing Obama For The President

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

The legal war began when Trump was indicted on 37 criminal counts related to his failure to return confidential documents, including sensitive information stretching from US nuclear secrets to defense capabilities. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges, denouncing the investigation as a political witch hunt. Michael, identified as "Trump Employee 2" in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment, played a pivotal role in the case. Her testimony provides further evidence supporting Smith's case against Trump, which alleges that Trump repeatedly obstructed efforts to retrieve classified documents.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Trump’s spokesperson dispersed these allegations, arguing that the information reported lacked "proper context and relevant information." The spokesperson with utmost optimism claimed that Trump acted in accordance with the law and emphasized transparency.

As the legal war continues, Michael’s testimony has raised brows about the extent of Trump's involvement in retaining classified documents. It still remains to be unraveled how this new evidence will impact the ongoing trial. The case against Trump has grown increasingly complex, with multiple individuals facing charges related to the mishandling of classified materials. The coming weeks will likely shed more light on the legal implications of these revelations as the trial unfolds.

More from Inquisitr

A Heavily Armed Trump Supporter Arrested for Impersonating a US Marshal at RFK Jr’s Campaign Rally

Here’s What Legal Experts Think About Trump’s Defense While Accusing Him of ‘Influencing’ Listeners