Expert Warns Donald Trump’s Apparent Cognitive Decline Could Be Exploited by World Leaders

Donald Trump has been subjected to a series of rumors regarding his health ever since his second term began in January. Critics have warned that the POTUS is not doing well, and it could ultimately affect Americans. Even his estranged niece, Mary Trump, pointed out some signs that Trump might be going through a cognitive decline.

Although the White House continues to claim that he is in “excellent” health, Trump’s many public gaffes suggest otherwise. And now, an expert has warned that world leaders like Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping could exploit Trump’s cognitive decline.

In an interview with The I paper (via Irish Star), Mark Shanahan, the associate professor of Political Engagement at the University of Surrey, commented, “Trump’s reputation is already ‘handle with care’ among world leaders.”

I’m no expert, but this is spot on and mirrors what we’ve been saying. Trump has dementia and is visibly declining. The rambling, the speed, the confusion, the fixation, the sundowning. It’s happening before our eyes. Watch this breakdown. pic.twitter.com/Ru1lBd9Kjw — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 21, 2025

In particular, he named the aforementioned leaders who could capitalize on Trump’s “obvious” health decline. “The likes of [Vladimir] Putin and Xi [Jinping] will see any decline as an opportunity to press their interests – something in which they have already been successful during 2025, while traditional friends and partners will increasingly see Trump as an unreliable ally.”

The concerns regarding Trump’s health solidified after the POTUS underwent an MRI scan. Although the White House insisted that the results were normal, many believe otherwise. From struggling to remember familiar faces to making other blunders, Trump is seemingly struggling lately. In particular, he has been spotted often leaving off at important events and meetings, which led critics to ask what is actually going on with the President.

“The public turned against Joe Biden very quickly when his decline became clear. If Trump’s age really is catching up with him fast, the American public beyond the MAGA core won’t hold back in making their disquiet clear,” Shanahan noted during the interview with the paper.

Trump is showing clear signs of advanced NPD collapse (Narcissistic Personality Disorder) and cognitive decline. He is no longer functioning in shared reality, he lives in another demention. Donald J. Trump needs to be 25thed as soon as possible, before he causes irreversible… pic.twitter.com/yohP2aCy0F — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) December 18, 2025

Although concerns continue, Trump, 79, himself doesn’t want to give in to the rumors just yet. On Saturday, he once again attempted to dismiss all speculations about his health. The POTUS claimed that not only did he “ace” several cognitive tests, but the results show that he is in “perfect health.”

“I did something no other president’s ever done,” said Trump. “I took cognitive tests because I know that, and by the way, not easy,” added the Republican leader.

Not just his cognitive health, people have been concerned about his physical health as well. Since the middle of this year, he has been spotted with bruised hands and swollen ankles, and although his administration has provided explanations for both, they don’t eradicate the concerns completely.