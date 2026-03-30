Trump’s Clash With The Rolling Stones Over Melania’s Film Could Turn ‘Sinister,’ Source Warns

British band The Rolling Stones may be facing issues with Donald Trump over Melania’s use of their song. A source had revealed to RadarOnline that this internal conflict could lead to the band getting their U.S. visas revoked.

According to this source, “There is a growing belief that this dispute has taken a sinister turn. The fear being voiced is that Trump could look at ways to hit back, including targeting the band’s ability to tour in the U.S. by raising issues around past drug histories and visa eligibility. It really is a sinister turn in this dispute.”

The source also noted, “The suggestion is that the Stones were not impressed with the film and made that known in private, and that has not gone down well.”

The band had always been very vocal about their drug use. Mick Jagger, the lead singer, even stated that the album, Their Satanic Majesties Request, was not that good because they were high while creating it, as reported by FHE Health.

In the past, The Rolling Stones have also clashed with Trump over his use of their songs in his campaign. The band had issued a cease and desist back in 2016, when Trump played the song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at a convention.

The Rolling Stones are threatening President Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies despite cease-and-desist directives https://t.co/eFMFBRULQP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 28, 2020

In response, a representative of The Rolling Stones even told Billboard, “The Rolling Stones have never given permission to the Trump campaign to use their songs. [The band] have requested that they cease all use immediately,” as reported by the Irish Star.

The band even threatened legal action against the president when he tried using the song again in 2020. Their legal team stated they were working with BMI, a performing rights organization, to stop unauthorized use of their songs, as reported by the BBC.

Now, Melania had used the soundtrack “Gimme Shelter” for an opening sequence of her movie, Melania. Marc Beckman, one of its producers, told Variety that Jagger was involved in the whole process, as reported by The Guardian.

Beckman claimed, “We worked very close with them on that.”

“And that wasn’t a political thing. With the Stones, they were just like, ‘Oh, you’re making a nice movie.’ they were able to get over the hurdle. It’s not politics – it’s just some story about some woman that is going from being a civilian back into the White House, and this movie looks cool and Brett [Ratner] is doing a cool job and Melania Trump is focused, and let’s do it. We showed it to them and they were impressed,” Beckman added.

The Rolling Stones vs. ‘Melania’: Rep Denies Band Authorized ‘Gimme Shelter’ for Trump Doc After a Producer Claims Mick Jagger ‘Gave His Blessing’ https://t.co/BT9KleEAno — Variety (@Variety) February 26, 2026

However, a source close to the band denied this claim to The Guardian. A spokesperson for the band also stated that licensing of songs was handled by the rights holders ABKCO and Melania’s producers.

The band members were not directly involved in the making of the film.