Inside the Lesser-Known Claims Tied to Princess Eugenie’s Controversial Family Fallout

Princess Eugenie has largely avoided controversy, but her family background has placed her under intense scrutiny. She is the daughter of ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, both of whom have faced significant public backlash in recent years.

Ferguson lost her Duchess of York title in 2025 after revelations about her association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Her father’s name was mentioned in the Epstein files, and the media heavily scrutinised Andrew for his ties with the financier.

After all this, Andrew became a royal liability, and King Charles stripped him of his royal titles and ordered him to vacate the Royal Lodge. He was arrested on his birthday, March 19, 2026, as part of an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office connected to his past dealings. He was later released on bail as investigations continue, as he consistently denies any wrongdoing.

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Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie has now stepped down from her role as patron of Anti-Slavery International. While the move sparked a series of mixed reactions, according to a source cited by Radar Online, critics have “mercilessly mocked” Eugenie.

According to The List, there are some lesser-known rumours about the mother of two. Before the Epstein scandal, there was speculation that Eugenie could take on a more prominent royal role under Prince William. For years, reports claimed Prince William wanted a streamlined monarchy, with many royal observers suggesting he intends to reduce the number of working royals.

During a 2024 visit to South Africa, William hinted at this approach, explaining that he wanted to modernize the institution and shape it for a new generation. He thus created the buzz that certain royal members might not be actively involved in royal duties.

However, this did not place Princess Eugenie in the shadow.

Royal commentators said her sister, Princess Beatrice, could eventually handle the bigger responsibilities. Furthermore, Andrew’s association with Epstein affected his daughter, too. According to claims from royal insiders and biographer Robert Jobson, non-working royals like Eugenie and Beatrice could face tighter restrictions regarding privileges and financial arrangements.

In Jobson’s book The Windsor Legacy, there are claims of internal discussions about limiting access to certain royal benefits following Andrew’s withdrawal from official duties and his departure from Royal Lodge. King Charles III has made it clear that Andrew no longer plays an official role within the royal family. Reports have also suggested that Prince William may have privately encouraged the sisters to distance themselves from controversies surrounding their father.

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As a senior royal and father of three, William has reportedly emphasized the importance of financial independence and transparency for extended family members.

A source said,

“William is pushing for some form of ethics review of their finances to ensure no links to questionable associations, which could help avoid future controversy.”

The sisters, however, are believed to be handling the situation differently. Beatrice has made occasional public appearances with their father, while Eugenie has taken a more private approach, focusing on her immediate family.

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In an interview with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said the sisters appear to be taking different positions, with Beatrice showing more visible support. “So we can take this as an open show of loyalty.”

Both Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are reportedly concerned about how these controversies may affect their children. “This is their grandfather. Their focus is on protecting their own children from this,” a source told People Magazine.