Public MAGA Fight Turns Ugly as Megyn Kelly Blasts Mark Levin

What started as another fight inside the MAGA world has turned into a very public insult war between Megyn Kelly and Fox News commentator Mark Levin. The clash grew sharper over the war in Iran, with Kelly attacking Levin online after he aimed Vice President JD Vance. According to The Daily Beast, the argument has been going on for weeks and has now spilled into nasty name-calling on X.

The latest round began after Levin reacted to a report that Vance had criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Levin suggested that other figures, including Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, should handle the situation instead. Kelly jumped in fast and mocked Levin for trying to push Vance aside, saying he was acting as if he had too much power. That post set off the next wave of attacks.

Kelly then went after Levin with a crude nickname that has become her favorite insult for him. She called him “Micro,” a shortened version of a much harsher insult aimed at his manhood. On X, she wrote, “Look at Micro. So drunk on his teeny tiny temporary power he wants the VP out for the sin of challenging Netanyahu.”

Look at Micro. So drunk on his teeny tiny temporary power he wants the VP out for the sin of challenging Netanyahu. https://t.co/fqsyeLCK43 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 27, 2026

Levin shot back with his own rude comments, calling Kelly a “deep throat.” He then accused her of having a filthy mouth.

“Look at Deep Throat. Oh the stories I hear. Filthy mouth,” Levin wrote on X.

What followed was not a normal political disagreement, but a full-on online brawl full of insults and ridicule. Kelly did not back down. She responded by mocking Mark Levin again, saying he was trying to shame her and that he was upset because women like her were fighting back.

She also hinted that his attacks were the kind often used when men feel threatened by successful women. The Daily Beast says Kelly has been using this same “Micro” insult against Levin for some time now, and the two have been trading blows repeatedly on social media.

“Poor Micro, trying to sl– shame me, a happily married woman for nearly two decades. Teeny tiny men with micro manhoods often resort to misogynistic attacks. It’s okay Micro! I’m sure your disability makes it really tough to look at more successful women!,” Kelly wrote on X.

Poor Micro, trying to slut shame me, a happily married woman for nearly two decades. Teeny tiny men with micro manhoods often resort to misogynistic attacks. It’s okay Micro! I’m sure your disability makes it really tough to look at more successful women! https://t.co/wEAgwHxwGM — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 28, 2026

The bigger reason behind all of this is the fight inside the MAGA movement over Iran, as per The Daily Beast. Kelly has been openly angry about Donald Trump supporters who. She thinks the supporters are cheering on a war that Trump once promised he would avoid.

Trump stepped in as well, backing Levin on Truth Social and calling him “The Great One” while saying he was under attack from people with less intelligence and love for the country. But that did little to calm the feud.

The aforementioned outlet reports that this fight is part of a larger split among Trump supporters over whether the U.S. should be involved in Iran at all. Some loyalists still support the war, while others, including former Trump official Joe Kent, have quit in protest.