‘Leaked’ Video Allegedly Showing Kash Patel Dancing Surfaces — But Here’s the Truth

Recently, a video showing FBI Director Kash Patel allegedly dancing to a Bollywood song has gone viral on social media. Many have questioned whether it was made using AI, while others are left confused. An Iran-linked group identifying itself as Handala Hack claimed that it had accessed Patel’s personal email and leaked the video.

Not just the unusual video, the group has claimed responsibility for leaking important emails, photographs, and other documents as the Iran-U.S.-Israel conflict intensifies. The leak included over 300 emails and photographs from 2010 to 2019. The group also published a video purportedly showing Patel dancing to a Bollywood song.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many mocking the FBI Director over his dance moves. Some even compared him to Donald Trump, who has never failed to surprise people with his impromptu grooving.

Director of the FBI, Kash Petel’s account hacked. Video leaked online.

What does that say about the ability of the current FBI director to not click on phishing emails. pic.twitter.com/Qg29vtSUd6 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 29, 2026

However, while many of the critics were amused to get a peek at the leaked video, a quick fact-check may disappoint them. As it turned out, the video is misleading and not recent.

According to some eagle-eyed social media users, the video in question is from 2022, and the man dancing is not Kash Patel. The fact-check revealed that the clip showed a man dancing to the song “Sun Sahiba Sun,” from the 1985 film “Ram Teri Ganga Maili.” The video reportedly shows a man celebrating after his wife left for her maternal home.

As reported by Times Now, a social media user also shared an old article that reported on the 2022 video, which went viral at that time.

Apart from the video, which has now been debunked, the leak included some photos of Patel in casual settings. These included photos of him smoking cigars, mirror selfies, and posing with objects such as a bottle of rum.

According to social media users, the email leak allegedly claimed that the FBI Director owned a home in Baroda, India, and had an Indian bank account.

🚨‼️ BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel’s Gmail account was hacked

by Iranian nation-state hackers. They have published his entire inbox, including mails on his home in India, private life, personal data, business dealings and travel history (Havana, Cuba!). pic.twitter.com/stYtjklOyU — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) March 27, 2026

Meanwhile, the hack has raised concerns among many. On social media, some people questioned if the FBI Director’s emails could get hacked, then there is no security or safety for ordinary people. In a statement, the bureau also confirmed that Patel’s personal correspondence has been targeted.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson said, “We have taken all necessary steps to mitigate ​potential risks associated with this activity.” However, he confirmed that the breached data was “historical in nature and involves no government information,” reports Reuters.