Fans Mourn Beloved ‘Air Bud’ Creator After His Tragic Passing

Kevin DiCicco, the creator of Air Bud, recently passed away in hospice care. He was 63.

According to his brother, cited by TMZ, Kevin, who passed away on Saturday, March 21, in San Diego, California, had developed advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as he reportedly smoked “a lot.”

His death comes years after he revealed he was homeless and was battling health issues at the same time. According to NBC News, Air Bud (1997), which starred a golden retriever with a gifted talent to play basketball, co-created by DiCicco, had spinoffs that grossed more than $200 million.

“My obsession with sport, and his obsession with ball playing, the combination of the two, created this tremendous canine athlete,” DiCicco said of Buddy, who died in 1998.

“I know especially down in (Pacific Beach), you see kids that were glued to the set, watched that film a hundred times, are now twenty-somethings. It was always nice to run into them and see how much they enjoyed it,” he continued.

However, DiCicco saw little financial benefit from the hit film and later lost his job as a property manager during the pandemic.

“With pretty much nothing in your pocket and in a dire situation is exactly what happened. I think the worst part of it … is the severe clinical depression that goes along with it,” DiCicco said.

To cope with his circumstances, he began smoking medical marijuana, which he said led to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and required him to use an oxygen tank to breathe.

“Even a five, 10-minute shower, that’s always comforting in the morning. But after two or three minutes, you start getting short of breath,” he said at the time.

Alongside his financial struggles, he became homeless and remained in a San Diego shelter until the 90-day limit expired. At the time of the interview, published in November 2024, his friends had launched a GoFundMe campaign to help him financially.

“Buddy’s buddy needs our help! Kevin DiCicco, the man who helped create the beloved “Air Bud” movies, has been dealing with homelessness and a series of health issues. Friends started a GoFundMe on his behalf, hoping to get him the help he needs 💚” the fundraiser read at the time.

Expressing his gratitude, Kevin said: “It means a lot that some of our fans are coming back to support us,” he said.

During the interview, DiCicco also revealed he was planning to develop a sports training app specifically for dogs and said he story from Hollywood to homelessness could potentially be adapted into a movie.

“This has all the elements,” said DiCicco at the time.

He also acknowledged that after leaving the homeless shelter, he would need to stay temporarily in a motel until he could arrange a stable housing for himself.

Meanwhile, fans flooded social media with condolences for the actor.

“Farewell to a storyteller who turned a golden retriever into a legend. May his legacy keep inspiring laughter, hope, and that childlike belief in magic. Rest in peace. 🥹🕊” an X user commented.

Farewell to a storyteller who turned a golden retriever into a legend. May his legacy keep inspiring laughter, hope, and that childlike belief in magic. Rest in peace. 🥹🕊 pic.twitter.com/JdAIHjyeHs — ys👅 (@acca_ish) March 24, 2026

“My condolences to his family,” a third user commented, while another said, “May his soul rest in peace 🙏”

“Everyday I lose a bit of my 90s childhood,” wrote another social media user.