RFK Jr. Reveals About the Hospice Fraud in LA — “Operated by Russian Mobsters”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that fraudulent hospice companies were running in Los Angeles and costing more than $100 million of taxpayers’ money. The Secretary of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr., appeared on the “Bossticks” podcast. He explained that these companies are run by Russian mobsters who pretend to be taking care of people.

However, they used stolen IDs to add patients to the system. All the details are fake, and these patients don’t even exist. He further revealed that these Russian hospice facilities in LA have a hundred percent survival rate, with no reported deaths.

Moreover, these hospice facilities are operating from people’s homes as they claim to be taking care of patients close to dying. It is branded as a home care system that is still sending millions of invoices to the government.

Robert F Kennedy Jr “In Los Angeles, there’s more hospice companies than THE ENTIRE NATION COMBINED” “They’re mainly operated by Russian mobsters, and they claim to be taking care of people who are dying and charging the federal government — it’s all fraudulent You know what… pic.twitter.com/GDZpY2sTG9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 25, 2026



According to Kennedy Jr., the model of these fraudulent companies allows them to operate eternally when no one is reported to have died. There have been several instances where fake hospice providers are billing the government. It was found that the doctors listed are fake, and the building, which is supposed to be a hospice center, has been abandoned for years.

Kennedy Jr.’s interview comes after the release of the House Oversight Committee’s report on the hospice fraud in California. The committee has asked for all documents related to the audits and oversight of these hospice programs.

The letter from Chair James Comer addressed to Governor Gavin Newsom claimed the total loss to be more than $105 million. The letter further reads, “The Committee is concerned your administration does not have sufficient internal controls to prevent and detect fraud and is not conducting proper oversight of these hospice programs.”

🚨 NEW: Nick Shirley releases new video explaining how Hospice Fraud works: – “Get a small office in LA”

– “Collect Medicare beneficiary numbers”

– “Enroll people into hospice”

– “Bill the government for millions” pic.twitter.com/2eckI2UHmk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 17, 2026



The clip of RFK Jr.’s interview went viral, gaining the attention of several netizens. Needless to say, they aren’t surprised. One user commented, “Why are we just now talking about this? It’s been going on for years, and just because a brave kid @nickshirleyy exposes it now we are talking about, and feels like a drag doing something about it?”

Another one added, “He says this with such gusto, without actually stating what he is doing about it! Shut it down, end the fraud, prosecute until the lawyers quit.” Many agreed on finding a solution to the hospice medical fraud and finding the people who are accountable for it.