Celebrity Death Scenes Expose Disturbing Final Moments — and Continue to Haunt the World

Celebrities definitely live glamorous lives where fame and unlimited attention always follow their lead. However, this intense limelight becomes morbid when even in death, they are not allowed privacy.

Though it might seem unusual, people have always been extremely curious about their favorite celebrity’s last moments. Not just that, there has long been public curiosity about what celebrity death scenes looked like.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana‘s untimely, tragic death shook the world on August 31, 1997. Even to this day, the mystery surrounding the incident has raised questions about what ultimately led to her devastating car crash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Diana Love (@princess.dianalove)

According to The Guardian, Diana was fleeing a barrage of paparazzi photographers with her boyfriend, Dodi Al-Fayed. They died along with their driver, Henri Paul, following the accident.

The Daily Mail reported, in her documentary, “Investigating Diana: Death in Paris”, the case’s lead investigator, Martine Monteil, revealed what she got at the scene. She stated, “Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car were traces of paint. I was obsessed with finding things … I even found some tiny pearls. They belonged to the Princess.”

Michael Jackson

The world came to a standstill when the King of Pop suddenly passed away in June 2009. Michael Jackson‘s death was so unexpected because it happened just days before his highly anticipated comeback.

CNN reported that Jackson was actually suffering from severe sleeping issues. There was even a time when he would mostly stay awake for two months straight and had to beg his physician to prescribe medication. A mixture of the prescribed Propofol and Benzodiazepines ultimately led to his death.

TMZ stated how Jackson’s death scene was far from normal. He had an IV drip, an oxygen tank, a cardiology book, and Benoquin tubes, among other things, by his side. But Michael Jackson’s death is clouded in some bizarre conspiracy theories that still haunt his fans.

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe is another star whose death stirred the media. Her demise did seem like a clear case of barbiturate overdose, where the 36-year-old succumbed to death because of her infamous substance abuse habits.

However, Vanity Fair reported that she called multiple people, including her psychiatrist, before the tragedy took place. She specifically told actor Jeanne Carmen that a mystery woman called her, telling her to leave John F. Kennedy, Monroe’s supposed lover, alone. Apparently, the caller chastised Monroe by saying, “Leave Bobby alone, you tramp. Leave Bobby alone.”

Monroe’s death scene included the telephone, from which she likely made several calls. Here, she was clutching the receiver in her hand, with a note beside her body with the number of the White House.

Though many speculate it was Kennedy whom Monroe was calling in her final moments, it has never been proven.

Robin Williams

The death of Robin Williams personally broke many hearts because of how loved the star is all over the world. Though he made many laugh with his films, the actor himself battled depression.

Previously, in an interview with The Guardian, Williams addressed his alcoholism, “And you think, oh, this will ease the fear. And it doesn’t. … It’s just a general all-round arggghhh. It’s fearfulness and anxiety.”

Later, in 2014, Williams was found dead by hanging in his home, in a case of suicide. According to The Hollywood Reporter, from his death scene, the police found antidepressants and even a pocketknife with blood on it. There were also things like bedsheets and sneakers.

Stardom is hard to achieve, but once it comes, it hardly leaves, specifically in their most vulnerable moments. These examples prove exactly that.