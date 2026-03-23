Trump’s Chilling ‘Third Term’ Post Stuns the Internet, Cites Bizarre Reason Reason Why He Deserves It

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution explicitly states that no American President, including Trump, shall serve more than two terms as president. Despite this, Trump has repeatedly stated that he would “love” to run again. The Trump Organization has also released “Trump 2028” hats, suggesting plans for another run despite the Constitution barring it. The $50 cap was released in 2025 after Trump’s insistence that he was “not joking” about his third term. The recent meme post by Trump has reignited the debate.

The president stated that the election, which took place in the year 2020 and saw him lose to Joe Biden, was stolen from him. This statement by Trump has been termed by critics as the “Big Lie.” A meme shared by Donald Trump on Sunday evening showed him standing behind an American flag with bold text stating, “3RD TERM FOR TRUMP AS A REWARD FROM STOLEN ELECTION.”

Trump this morning reposted a call for him to serve a third term as a reward for “a stolen election” pic.twitter.com/pyf0Q9hHPD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2026

A screenshot of the post was shared by journalist Aaron Rupar on the social media app X, garnering hundreds of comments from angry users. “Trump this morning reposted a call for him to serve a third term as a reward for ‘a stolen election,’” Rupar said.

Trump’s health has also been a concern for some fans. Recently, there has been an announcement that Trump had been prescribed a cream to treat a rash that had been appearing on his neck. White House physician Sean Barbabella said, “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment. The president is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

However, no further information was provided by the officials at the White House regarding the status of Donald Trump’s health and the treatment he was given. In July, the administration was criticized due to bruising on Trump’s hands and swelling in his ankles. Later, they released a memo confirming that Trump was suffering from “chronic venous insufficiency,” which was described as a benign and common condition in people aged 70 years and above.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the bruising resulted from constant work and frequent handshakes, as well as a preventative aspirin routine for heart health. Concerns about his cognitive state have also been raised by critics, citing his public statements, though no medical evidence has established cognitive decline, as per The Mirror.

Criticism of Donald Trump started appearing on X after the post he had made, with one user commenting, “It is, in my opinion, an optimistic assessment to assume that he is even going to make it to November 2028.” Another user wrote, “Grandpa can fantasize about it in the retirement home all he wants since it is not going to happen.” Yet another user commented, “I say 25th him now and take him to a mental hospital.”

Another user of X had given their critical views on Donald Trump when they wrote, “Reminder: Trump is older now than Biden was at the same point in his term. And he’s overweight, he eats junk food, he never exercises, and he is now struggling to walk down stairs or sit in a chair. The notion that he’d be healthy enough to run for an unconstitutional third term is laughable.”

The comments on X reflected concerns about Trump’s willingness to push constitutional and political boundaries. They related this to the situation that occurred after the 2020 election and the riot at the Capitol on January 6. They were concerned that this situation might bring instability to the country. There were also some comments that his supporters believe that Donald Trump is being provocative when he talks. There is no evidence supporting claims of fraud in the 2020 election.