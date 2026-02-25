Donald Trump Teases a Third Term at State of the Union Address; Raises Constitutional Concerns

Donald Trump made yet another reference to serving as president for a third time, which is against the U.S. Constitution. During his State of the Union address, the president said, “First year of the second term… it should be my third term. But strange things happen.”

Several Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters applauded his claim, while many Democrats and viewers were left outraged. Trump has repeatedly hinted at serving for a third time as the U.S. president, which goes against the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution. A president can only serve two full terms according to the current Constitution.

The 79-year-old’s constant claims undermine that and also suggest that his administration might be working to change the current law or find a way to make it possible.

Trump revived his frequent references to a third term in office during the address while talking about his efforts to lower prescription drug prices. “So in my first term, second term, should be my third term, but strange things happen,” said Trump. Trump claims, despite… pic.twitter.com/m8Xcz1Kprf — TRT World (@trtworld) February 25, 2026

Many Democrats fear that he will extend his second term into a third as he talks about running for the 2028 presidential election. “A lot of people want me to do it,” he stated. When asked about the possibility of running for the third time, the president said, “Am I not ruling it out? I mean, you’ll have to tell me.”

Apart from these statements, he also released merchandise with “Trump 2028” slogans, suggesting his seriousness regarding the issue. Earlier, Steve Bannon said in an interview, “He’s going to get a third term. Trump is going to be president in ’28, and people just ought to get accommodated with that.”

Bannon, who worked as a senior counselor in Trump’s administration during his first term, claimed there are different alternatives to bypass the 22nd Amendment. He said, “At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is. But there’s a plan.”

Bannon claims that America needs Trump for one more term to finish what they started. It’s still unclear how his administration will pull this off, given the current rules and several speculations regarding the president’s declining health.

#StateOfTheUnion | US President #DonaldTrump revived his frequent references to a third term in office during his #StateOfTheUnionAddress, even though the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution bars presidents from serving more than two terms. Here’s more | #TrumpWatch #Trump… pic.twitter.com/Gb8h2NMSnt — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) February 25, 2026

Moreover, his approval rating has also declined due to the recent immigrant crackdown and high cost of living across the nation. However, he has maintained that he has the “best numbers ever.“ He also claimed that he is protecting American citizens from “illegal aliens.”

During his State of the Union speech, the president’s asked the legislators to stand up and show support for his statements. Republicans applauded and stood up from their seats, while Democrats remained seated. To this, the president said, “You should be ashamed of yourself not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Needless to say, Trump has sparked major backlash over these statements as well.