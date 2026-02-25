Questions About Trump’s Health Resurface Following State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump’s health has drawn renewed public attention following his appearance at his first State of the Union address. The U.S. president has faced ongoing public discussion about the transparency of his medical disclosures. Observers have pointed to visible moments during public appearances that they say raise questions about his condition.

On Feb. 24, Trump delivered the 2026 State of the Union address, during which some viewers noted instances of slurred speech and what appeared to be discoloration on one of his hands. His pronunciation of words such as “significantly” and “ago” drew attention online. As he rested his hands on the podium, social media users commented on their appearance and speculated about his health.

Donald Trump sounds extremely tired during tonight’s State of the Union address. Like either his health is failing or he’s in cognitive decline. Let’s be hopeful for both! 😂#SOTU #SOTU2026 pic.twitter.com/8p7JS60Evv — Joke of the Day (@JokeoftheDayy) February 25, 2026

​Throughout his second term so far, President Trump has faced heightened public scrutiny regarding his health. Observers have pointed to instances of swollen ankles, difficulty walking in a straight line, a slight lisp during speeches and apparent discoloration on his hands, prompting discussion online.

In January, a health commentator, Bruce Davidson, said that based on Trump’s recent public appearances, he believed the president may have experienced a stroke. He cited eight signs that he said were visible during those appearances. There has also been public attention on Trump’s visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in recent months, though no official statement has indicated a serious health condition.

In July 2025, the Trump administration confirmed that the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that affects blood flow in the veins of the lower extremities and is more common in adults over 60. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later cited the condition when addressing questions about Trump’s visibly swollen ankles.

Trump has also said that bruising observed on his hands was linked to long-term aspirin use. He stated that he has taken aspirin for many years, which can increase the likelihood of bruising.

The White House has attributed hand discoloration to chronic venous insufficiency and aspirin use, describing the symptoms as benign and saying there was no cause for concern at the time.

Discussion about the president’s health has continued on social media, where users have speculated about the extent of his condition. The administration has not indicated any serious underlying medical issue.

Presidential health can influence public confidence, particularly during periods of political scrutiny. Trump’s approval ratings have fluctuated in recent months, and questions about his health have remained part of broader political debate. The White House has continued to defend his energy and resilience in response to such concerns.

Some political critics, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, have publicly questioned Trump’s cognitive state, with Newsom at one point saying the president was “sundowning harder than usual.”