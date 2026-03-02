After Trump’s Neck Rash Photos Go Viral – An Explanation from Doctor

President Donald Trump stepped into the East Room of the White House for a Medal of Honor ceremony. Cameras zoomed in, as they always do. This time, they caught something new — a red, scabbing patch running along the right side of his neck.

Photos showed what appeared to be a flaky rash stretching from behind his ear toward his hairline. Some images showed a small scab within the reddened area. The irritation was visible throughout the ceremony, and soon had many people speculating.

Trump is 79.

The White House physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, addressed the mark in a statement shared with People. He said the president is using “a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment.” He added that the redness is expected to last for a few weeks. He did not specify the underlying condition requiring treatment.

The ceremony itself proceeded without interruption. Trump’s rousing speech honored the recipient. But the images circulated quickly online.

Many speculated about the cause of the rash, with many talking about the president’s age and the signs of ageing he has been showing.

This is not the first time the president’s appearance has drawn public attention.

For more than a year, Trump has been photographed with bruising on the back of his right hand. In several instances, makeup appeared to partially cover the discoloration. In others, the bruise was plainly visible in high-resolution photos.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said the bruising is from frequent handshaking. “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day,” she said in an earlier briefing.

In July 2025, Barbabella offered more details. He wrote that the bruising was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Trump has publicly discussed his aspirin use. He also confirmed taking 325 milligrams daily, higher than the commonly recommended 81 milligrams for heart-health prevention.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump said. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart.”

Last year, the White House also disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The condition affects blood flow in the legs and can cause swelling. It is common among older adults. At the time, the White House said the condition was not serious and that the president was in good health.

The neck rash appeared days after Trump addressed the nation following U.S. military action involving Iran. During that appearance, some viewers also commented on visible discoloration on his neck.

There is currently no public medical evidence linking the neck irritation to any broader health condition. The only explanation offered so far is the topical cream described by the White House physician.

Still, visual changes in a president’s appearance tend to draw scrutiny, particularly when the officeholder is one of the oldest in U.S. history.

For now, the White House says the redness is temporary. But the images remain.