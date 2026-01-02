Trump, 79, Wants ‘Thin Blood Pouring Through His Heart,’ but Expert Warns of Health ‘Hazard’

Donald Trump finally came clean about the mystery behind his bruised hands recently. But it ended up stirring more alarm among health experts across the globe. The U.S. President’s recent revelation to the Wall Street Journal expressed defiance about his visible signs of aging, which he assumes to be an irritating topic of debate among the public that has lingered on.

What’s more alarming is that Trump admitted taking a high dosage of aspirin at 325mg. It is four times higher than even the preventive dose, and he has already been advised by health professionals to reduce it.

Trump, however, had a gleeful response to why he chose to continue the tradition. He said, “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?” But he did acknowledge the fact that the multiple bruises on his hands are a result of not just frequent shaking of hands, but this high dosage of aspirin as well.

But that is not stopping him from continuing the intake. So he added, “They’d rather have me take the smaller one. I take the larger one, but I’ve done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising. I’m a little superstitious.”

Clearly, it seems that the U.S. President must have mistaken the blood-thinning properties of aspirin for a medication. Current medical guidelines approved by doctors around the world advise against regular aspirin use, especially among senior citizens. It increases the risk of bleeding in them.

As per CNN’s medical analyst, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Trump’s rationale for such an exceedingly high dose of aspirin makes no sense. In fact, the health expert emphasized how the 79-year-old was clearly mistaking the benefits of aspirin, which is not for blood thinning but for preventing blood clots.

Mocking Trump’s analysis behind taking aspirin so much, Dr. Reiner then said, “It’s not like changing something from gumbo to chicken soup,” he said. “It doesn’t make it thinner. It makes you less likely to clot.”

Dr. Reiner continued that the advice for aspirin intake among senior citizens has changed over the years, especially for people beyond the age of 70. This drug does not offer much benefit when it comes to preventing cardiac issues.

In fact, it turns counterproductive and hazardous, exposing the risk of excessive bleeding. In his words, “Not only is there no benefit in terms of just primary prevention ― trying to prevent a cardiac event by giving them aspirin ― but there can be a hazard. And the hazard can be bleeding, significant bleeding.”

Interestingly, as per a Wall Street Journal report, there have been several alarming incidents inside the White House, where Donald Trump’s hand has been cut, and the bleeding thereafter has alarmed many. One such incident is said to have happened back in 2024 during the Republican National Convention.

It so happened that the U.S. President got nicked in his hand by a ring worn by Pam Bondi. The two were about to share a high-five. But Trump dismissed the charges in the WSJ interview, calling it a ‘slight little cut’. Many have, in fact, noticed over the past few months how every time the bruises on President Trump’s hands have either been covered up with a Band-Aid or hidden behind layers of makeup and concealers.

Dr. Reiner, however, interpreted it totally differently, since more bruising would actually mean a clear sign for a person to reduce aspirin intake. He stated, “If you were bruising a lot, and your doctor says you’re on too much aspirin, why wouldn’t you go down to the lower dose?” he wondered. “It makes no sense to me.”