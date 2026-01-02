Donald Trump Admits Ignoring Doctors’ Advice, Then Reveals Why He Wears Makeup

President Donald Trump has finally admitted to wearing makeup & compression socks amid growing health concerns. Speaking exclusively to the Wall Street Journal, the POTUS addressed why he applies makeup and how he once wore compression socks but didn’t like wearing them.

In the past, the POTUS and the Trump administration have shut down claims of covering up his health issues. For the very first time, Trump spoke candidly about his health, especially considering the scrutiny he was under for attempting to cover it up. Previously, Trump was accused of attempting to hide his cankles, according to the Daily Beast.

Similarly, he was spotted with cakey makeup on his hands to reportedly cover up bruising on his hands. Recently, he was spotted with another mysterious bruise on his left hand, which was usually on the right. This fueled further scrutiny and conspiracy theories about his health among critics online.

The recent interview with the publication finally lays speculation to rest with Trump making the admission himself. The MAGA leader claimed concerns about his health first began in July 2025, when he experienced “mild swelling” in his lower legs.

#Trump on mysterious hand bruising: US President Donald Trump has addressed speculation about his health, saying long-term aspirin use and fragile skin are behind visible bruising on his hands ▶️ https://t.co/lq8cVgpAku pic.twitter.com/fxgAslJ7vd — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) January 2, 2026

Shortly after, he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. This aligns with a 2025 memo from Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, cited by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Trump revealed he did try wearing compression socks but “didn’t like them.” To reduce swelling, his doctors had advised him to walk on the treadmill. Instead of wearing the socks or treadmill walks and runs, Trump revealed he’s chosen to simply walk around. The president further claimed walking or running for “hours” on a treadmill wasn’t for him.

Next, he addressed the widely speculated bruising, which many critics and doctors online have attempted to decipher. Trump cited his aspirin intake as the primary source of bruising. However, he claimed that instead of taking the recommended smaller dosage, he opted for the larger one.

Trump revealed, “I take the larger one, but I’ve done it for (25) years, and what it does do is it causes bruising.” He further reasoned that instead of thick blood coursing through his veins, he wanted “nice, thin blood” in his system instead.

Trump’s hand bled from a high-five with Pam Bondi, report reveals https://t.co/zQNY9YsZQp pic.twitter.com/IDaNHa9C8k — The Independent (@Independent) January 2, 2026

The Head of State also hinted at his skin being rather delicate and recalled an incident involving Pam Bondi to explain the same. Apparently, the US Attorney General had attempted to give the President a high five. But during this, her hand missed Trump’s, and her ring ended up causing a “slight cut,” as Trump mentioned.

Trump claimed he decided to put on makeup after he was “whacked by somebody.” Trump claimed the makeup was “easy to put on” since it takes very little time to apply. He said, “It takes about 10 seconds…”

Trump is currently the oldest POTUS, raising health concerns among many of his supporters. Trump continues to defend his good health and claims he’s in excellent shape thanks to his “good genetics.”