The Mystery Behind Trump’s Bruised Hand – Karoline Leavitt Reveals What Really Happened in Davos

Donald Trump’s first day at the World Economic Forum was all but eclipsed by his major geographical oopsies. Day 2 in Davos was not any different, as photos of Trump’s bruised hand went viral. For proof, if proof is required, zoomed-in pictures of the US President went insanely viral on social media.

Some netizens scooped out time to grill Trump’s Iceland-Greenland mix-up at the event, another section of the Internet was busy focusing on the new pictures of him with a bruised left hand, raising health concerns.

Trump’s *left* hand — not the one that is usually disfigured — now has a large bruise and is discolored These pictures are from today in Davos and are via Chip Somodevilla (Getty) and Fabrice Coffrini (AFP) pic.twitter.com/FRp4RdITSp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2026

Meanwhile, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained how Trump got those bruises. “At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise,” Karoline Leavitt was quoted as saying by multiple news outlets.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared photos of Trump from Day 2 at the World Economic Forum, captioning them, “Trump’s left hand – not the one that is usually disfigured — now has a large bruise and is discolored.” Trump was repeatedly spotted with bruising on the right hand.

Netizens reacted to the viral photos of Trump’s bruised hands. “What condition could this be?” a user asked. Another one followed, “First the right hand, now the left?” A third pointed out, “And sports no wedding band.”

A quick look at what the comments section looked like. “A bruise? Unfit for office,” an X user wrote. “No surprise the administration that wants you to believe this guy is a genius also wants you to think he’s as fit as one can be,” another comment on the post read.

Trump’s appearance at the World Economic Forum also drew a lot of flak online for his botched makeup. Some compared Trump’s appearance to the mystical orange faced-creature, Oompa Loompa, from the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. “The third slide reminded me of Oompa Loompa,” a user noted.

Someone slammed Trump for questioning Emanuel Macron’s blue aviators at Davos and commented, “And he has the nerve to comment on Macron’s glasses.” Flagging Trump’s bad make-up day, a netizen wrote, “His face is way more orange than his hand.”

Similar sentiments echoed in the comments section. One of them read, “And the makeup artist decided to go with liver failure yellow for the face.” Another wrote, “Has someone noticed that Trump is not coloring his hair orange anymore?”

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel recently mocked Trump’s bruised hands during a skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Hello, America. It’s me in the flesh, the rotting, diseased flesh,” said. Kimmel went on to joke about the “black and blue” spots, adding, “Oh, you can see that? Hold on. Let me apply some subtle foundation.”

Speaking of Trump’s time at the World Economic Forum, he made two gaffes back-to-back. During his speech, Trump referred to Azerbaijan as “Aber-baijan,” claiming, “I settled eight other wars. India-Pakistan, I settled other wars that were…Vladimir Putin called me, Armenia, Aber-Bajan.”

Trump: “I settled 8 other wars … Aber-bajian” pic.twitter.com/TPP1KqmsGu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2026

In addition to that, Trump mixed up Iceland and Greenland during his speech. However, Karoline Leavitt went on to defend Trump, saying, “His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.” She posted a screenshot of a search bar that read Greenland, along with a picture of a big block of ice. The Internet, however, did not seem convinced by her defense.