Trump Launches Board of Peace at World Economic Forum — But Doesn’t Find Support from Allies

Trump has finally launched his ambitious ‘Board of Peace’ at the World Economic Forum, but the organisation has received a lacklustre response.

While the White House sent invites to over 50 world leaders to join the group, and hoped to see at least 35 attendees, only 19 nations showed up for the signing ceremony.

Even the US’ longtime friends and NATO allies gave the event a miss, citing concerns about the invitation sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the board’s possible attempt at replacing the United Nations.

BREAKING: The “Board of Peace” has officially been ratified. In a bold new strategy to win the Nobel Peace Prize, Donald Trump has assembled a “Board of Peace” comprised almost entirely of dictators, imperialists, fascists, and men with impressive body counts. Truly inspiring… pic.twitter.com/6F18BZ31jB — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 22, 2026

None of the US’ European partners attended the ceremony, including the UK, France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Italy, and Ukraine. The UK and France have already stated they will not join the organisation, and the rest of the European countries also seem uninterested.

Russia did not show up either, despite the invitation, after Putin revealed that he was still consulting strategic partners before making a decision.

The countries that did sign up for the board at the WEF include Hungary, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Paraguay, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Trump has declared that the Board of Peace will ensure the rebuilding of Gaza after more than two years of war. He also previously suggested that the scope will eventually widen and that the organisation might become a rival to the UN.

However, during his speech at the signing ceremony, the POTUS backtracked a little and stated that the board will work in conjunction with the UN.

He announced, “We can do numerous other things. Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do, and we’ll do it in conjunction with the United Nations.”

Trump’s “Board of Peace”: Belarus, Morocco, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Armenia, Egypt, Kosovo, Pakistan, Paraguay, Albania, Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Qatar, Indonesia. This is what’s left of America’s global standing after one year of Trump. pic.twitter.com/sOpKZ0nxRH — Daractenus (@Daractenus) January 22, 2026

Trump added, “There is tremendous potential with the United Nations. And I think the combination of the Board of Peace with the kind of people we have up here, coupled with the United Nations, can be something very, very unique for the world.”

He reassured that the board’s primary focus is on Gaza, and it will expand once peace is restored in the region. Trump declared, “We’re committed to ensuring Gaza is demilitarised, properly governed and beautifully rebuilt. It’s going to be a great plan, and that’s where the Board of Peace really started. And I think we can spread out to other things as we succeed with Gaza.”

The low attendance at the ceremony can also be attributed to the board’s massive permanent membership fee. The White House has asked nations to pay $1 billion to secure a permanent seat in the group. Free membership only allows a three-year-term on the board.

Some people are also concerned about Trump’s power in the organisation. As the chairman of the board, the President can act almost like an authoritarian figure and make crucial decisions for the group.